senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Polaroid Takes a Shot at Screens with Anti-AI, Pro-Analogue Campaign

10/07/2025
366
Share
The global roll-out from Polaroid’s in-house creative team, promoting new Flip camera, urges people to put down their phones and reconnect with the real world, writes LBB’s Tará McKerr

Polaroid is taking a stand against screen addiction, AI fatigue, and algorithmic overload with its latest campaign, ‘The Camera for an Analogue Life’, launched to support the release of its newest instant camera, Flip.

Created by the in-house Polaroid Creative Studio, the campaign leans hard on anti-tech sentiment with visual and verbal language designed to interrupt the everyday scroll. Provocative copy lines like “No one on their deathbed ever said: I wish I’d spent more time on my phone” and “Real stories. Not stories & reels” work to challenge the cult of digital, instead pedestalling a return to the tactile, the tangible, and the human.

“We are all analogue creatures, built to connect through our senses,” said Patricia Varella, Polaroid’s brand and creative director. “But the more we lose ourselves in digital algorithms, the more we drift away from empathy and real connection. There is something magical in a Polaroid picture. It captures the humanness of us all, wrinkles and all.”

The campaign has taken over high-footfall spots across New York and London, from JFK Airport to streetside poster runs and prominent placements next to Apple stores and Google offices – staging a visual rebellion beside the belly of the tech beast.

A series of phone-free walking tours is also taking the analogue message global. The first launched in Paris and Tokyo and will culminate in London on August 19th.

Targeting a generation that grew up online but is increasingly weary of it, Polaroid is backing the campaign with a full 360 rollout including paid media, social activations and creator partnerships. Gen Z remains a key audience, many of whom are already rediscovering film and embracing lo-fi, off-grid aesthetics.

The Flip camera itself mirrors the analogue-modern tension. Made up of a compact instant shooter with a flippable protective lid, a hyperfocal 4-lens system, sonar autofocus, adaptive flash and scene analysis features.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Flip
Polaroid
10/07/2025
Leather Landscapes
Evolved By Nature
03/07/2025
Absolut Haring Artist-Edition
The Absolut Group
01/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1