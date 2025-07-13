Youngbloods VIC and Creative Natives To Host Portfolio Workshop

Youngbloods VIC, in partnership with Creative Natives, is hosting ‘Port of Folio’ on Thursday -- a portfolio working session for mid-weight creatives who may have let their folio become adrift.

"As juniors and mid-weights, it’s easy to forget about keeping the ol’ folio up to date once you land a job," Youngbloods VIC co-chair Felix Barnett told LBB. "So when it’s time to set sail again, getting your book ready to go feels like an impossible task."

Joining on the night are a crew of creative leaders available to review portfolios, followed by one-on-one feedback in a hands-on working session.

Georgia Payne, Youngbloods VIC co-chair alongside Felix, said the chance to get feedback on your book from industry professionals is not to be missed.

"If you need to sit down and get your folio in ship shape, why not do it with the help of seasoned pros who know what recruiters and creative leaders are looking for, because they actually are recruiters and creative leaders," she told LBB.

Ryan Clayton, creative director at Taboo, said this is a rare opportunity to get the inside scoop on what will make you and your book stand out.

“It’s almost impossible to know exactly which bits of your portfolio will resonate with a CD, ECD or senior creative, and what will get lost at sea," Clayton told LBB. "This is a chance to hear it straight from a few sea captains themselves.”

Along with Ryan, attendees will spend the evening working on your book alongside the likes of Ryan Kelly, Jen Ghantous, Ant Simmons, Huei Yin Wong, Luke Carson, Annie Price and Michael Mulcahy.

Annie Price, ECD at Communicado, said, “As much as I love this industry, I know how hard it is to get that first foot in the door. I’m grateful to those who helped me back when I started and have always tried to give a bit back over the years.”

Recruiter Jen Ghantous told LBB, "This is a golden opportunity to get your folio ready to weather any storm. We’ll help you figure out what makes your work shine, answer any burning questions and get you sharpened up for your next swashbuckling career move!”

Tickets are available now.

Date: 17th of July

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Dentsu Creative Melbourne

Price: $15 (grog included)

TICKETS: https://www.trybooking.com/DCYZY

