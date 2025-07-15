Logie-Winning Duo Freudian Nip Set to MC AWARD Awards

AWARD has confirmed that Freudian Nip, the comedy duo of Vic Zerbst and Jenna Owen, will host the 46th AWARD Awards Ceremony on Thursday, August 14th in Sydney, bringing wit and some well-placed chaos to the creative community’s most prestigious night of the year.

As the finale to This Way Up, AWARD’s annual Advertising Festival of Creativity, the event will toast the region’s most awarded campaigns and breakthrough talent, all through the piercing lens of two of Australia’s most fearless cultural commentators.

Vic and Jenna are best known for weaving comedy into social issues of the day as part of Freudian Nip, their Logie-winning comedy collective turned media juggernaut, whose work spans everything from 'The Feed' (SBS) and 'The Chaser’s War on 2020' (ABC), to the headline-grabbing 'Optics' (ABC) and the very-funny 'Nugget Is Dead' (Stan).

They also work in the industry as directors at Collider, recently helming campaigns for TBWA and Saatchi & Saatchi. Fresh off the back of presenting the ARIAs and MCing the ADG Awards, they’ll bring equal parts satire, sass and smarts to a room full of adland’s most awarded — and award-hungry — creatives. Expect big laughs, bigger wins and a few uncomfortable truths that hit a little too close to home.

The AWARD Awards will be held as a theatre-style event at Doltone House to announce all Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners, and AWARD School’s National Top Student for 2025. The event will then roll into an all-out industry celebration.

“This is a night dedicated to recognising creative brilliance as well as our community spirit,” said AWARD chair Mandie van der Merwe.

"It’s about momentum and the people and ideas that are shaping the future of creativity here and abroad. If you entered this year, rally your team and make sure you get along to it.”