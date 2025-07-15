AdSchool Opens Enrolments for Semester Two

AdSchool has opened enrolments for Semester Two, with a new round of part-time courses taught by senior talent from agencies including Ogilvy, Droga5, VML, and Leo Australia.

“AdSchool gives emerging leaders the confidence and frameworks to step up, not in some ideal scenario, but in the real, messy, high-pressure world we work in every day,” said Matthew Richards, WPP Coca-Cola Lead/GAD at Ogilvy Australia and AdSchool facilitator.

“It’s an opportunity to bond with your peers and support each other as you grow in the industry.”

Simone Goldstein, ACA professional development manager, said, “Agencies thrive when their people grow. Teams feel it. Clients see it. That’s what this program helps unlock.”

Semester Two courses start in September and October:

• The Art of Persuasion: Win hearts, minds, and buy-in, and hone your presentation skills with comms expert John Carlton.

• Account Leadership: Step up, lead, and build your team’s creative and commercial impact with Matthew Richards (Ogilvy Australia). Featuring Belinda Drew and Damon Stapleton (Droga5), Clare Pickens (Leo Australia) and top agency MDs and CEOs.

• Core Strategic Planning: Master the essential strategic foundations with Marie Conley (R/GA), Alison Tilling (VML), Tim Collier (cummins&partners), and Kit Landsell (Droga5), to name a few.

• Advanced Strategic Planning: Tackle complex strategic challenges like a pro. Led by top strategists Iona McGregor (AKQA), Tim Woodsmith (Rare) and Nancy Hartley and Lew Bentley (RUMBLE Strategic Creative).

• Manager Fundamentals: Lead with confidence and learn the critical tools of people management from Oliver Ward, (Team X), Cate Stuart-Robertson (Dentsu Creative), Lisa Houatchanthara (Saatchi & Saatchi and Team One), and Chiquita King (Cocogun).

• Copywriting: Craft copy that cuts through on every channel. For emerging writers, marketers and brand builders. Led by Josh Edge, ECD at Anthologie.

AdSchool runs for eight weeks, offering flexible online and in-person options for individuals and teams. With ACA member pricing and adaptable payment options, it’s accessible at every career stage. Explore and enrol at adschool.org.au​

