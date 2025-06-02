Youngbloods QLD To Go Behind the Brief in Upcoming Strategy Panel

Youngbloods QLD has announced its upcoming Strategy Panel event happening on June 19. This is a chance to go backstage with Swati Shivshankar, Dave Mooney and Kate Cawood; some of Brisbane’s biggest creative strategists, and find out what it really takes to break into the stratosphere.

Whether you’re a student, a fresh junior creative, or just strategy-curious, this is the night to go behind the brief and get into the thinking that powers award-winning ideas. Plus, it’s a chance to network with fellow young professionals and get your head in the advertising game.

What’s on the agenda?

• Unfiltered insights from real-world strategists

• Behind-the-scenes breakdowns of standout campaigns

• Actionable tips to help you sharpen your strategic thinking and storytelling skills

• An interactive Q&A and casual networking after the panel

The elevator pitches:

Meet Swati Shivshankar: she’s been in the ad game for 10 years, working as a strategist across the US, India, Singapore and now working at Publicis Worldwide in Australia. Along the way, she’s picked up a knack for reading the room -- both creatively and culturally. She loves the thrill of untangling the wires, making sense of those briefs and solving cultural contradictions.

Meet Dave Mooney: Dave heads up all things strategy at BCM group -- a full-service, communications and marketing group. As head of planning, he leads the creative, media, PR and digital strategy teams to creative brilliance, every single time.

Meet Kate Cawood: the social go-to at VML -- a powerhouse ad agency that ranked number two in WARC’s Creative 100 earlier this year. Kate manages three major Aussie brands and is responsible for their strategic direction, content creation and social presence. She also supports all other social strategy and creative projects across the agency – offering insights into platforms, trends and influencers to generate engagement and deliver viral results.

Details:

• Date: June 19, 2025

• Location: Publicis Brisbane, Level 2, 99 Melbourne Street, South Brisbane QLD 4101

• Tickets: $15. Secure your spot here.