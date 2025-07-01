senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

AWARD Crash Course To Give Aspiring Leaders The Soft Skills They Need

01/07/2025
55
Share
Designed for mid-to-senior creatives moving up the career ladder, Crash sharpens the critical skills rarely taught formally

AWARD has launched AWARD Crash, a two-day intensive course to address one of the most pressing challenges facing agencies today: fast-tracked creatives lacking the soft skills to lead.

Designed for mid-to-senior creatives moving up the career ladder, Crash sharpens the critical skills rarely taught formally — from presenting ideas and navigating feedback, to managing internal dynamics and client relationships.

“Creatives have been promoted quickly over recent years, but the support systems around them haven’t always kept pace,” said Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Chair and CCO of Saatchi & Saatchi.

“They’ve got the hard skills, yet many haven’t developed the tools to thrive in leadership roles. That can lead to internal friction, work that doesn’t land, and a loss of confidence. AWARD Crash was built to bridge that gap.”

The program is short and practical, unlike traditional training. It combines five online sessions with a day and a half of immersive, small-group workshops and is led by some of the industry’s most respected leaders: Mandie van der Merwe, Julian Schreiber (Special Group), Sarah McGregor (AKQA), and Lea Walker (Mrs Walker).

“The reality is, today’s creatives aren’t just idea generators, they’re running a reputation-driven business within the business,” said Julian.

“Getting buy-in, collaborating effectively, understanding their role, and staying resilient under pressure are essential skills and this program has been designed to help strengthen those muscles.”

Bookings are now open for courses in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, running throughout September and October.

For details and bookings, visit the course webpage. Places are limited.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Advertising Council Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Advertising Council Australia
Youngbloods Vic
Gruen
24/06/2025
Youngbloods NSW
Gruen
24/06/2025
Some Things Come with Age
Alzheimer's Association
18/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1