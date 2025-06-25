senckađ
Nils Leonard to Headline This Way Up 2025

25/06/2025
The three-day festival returns with new-look AWARD Awards, promising a celebration of local and global creativity

Creative heavyweight Nils Leonard, founder of Uncommon Creative Studio UK, and Cannes Download -- the showcase of 2025’s award-winning work from the Palais — will headline This Way Up this August, AWARD’s annual festival of creativity.

Held across three days and three Sydney venues from August 12-14, this year’s festival brings together the sharpest creative minds and most talked-about work from Australia and around the world, all under one banner.

“This Way Up is about more than inspiration, it’s about momentum, community, and recognising the people and ideas that are shaping the future of creativity here and abroad,” said Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Chair.

“We’re thrilled to bring a mix of global and local talent together in one incredible week, and everyone’s invited. If you care about creativity and where it’s headed, this is where it all happens."

2025 PROGRAM

Day 1 -- Tuesday, August 12th: The program kicks off at ACO On the Pier, with a keynote from Nils Leonard in his role as jury president for the 46th AWARD Awards.

Top CMOs, creatives and strategists’ll then join him for The Work Behind the Work, a must-see session exploring the insight and creative process behind some of this year’s most awarded Australian campaigns. Further speakers to be announced.

Day 2 -- Wednesday, August 13th: The spotlight turns to the big screen at HOYTS EQ Sydney as Advertising Council Australia brings back the hugely popular Cannes Download, presented by Val Morgan.

Curated by Dave Bowman, chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe ANZ and 2025 Cannes juror, this fast-paced showcase will screen the most inspiring global campaigns fresh from the Palais before the event embarks on a national tour to Melbourne (August 19th), Brisbane (August 20th), Adelaide (August 27th) and Perth (September 2nd).

Dave will be joined live on stage by fellow Cannes jurors, 2025 award-winners and Young Lions, sharing insider perspectives from the jury rooms, insights from the festival floor, and what it really takes to win at the world’s biggest stage for creativity.

Day 3 -- 46TH AWARD AWARDS -- Thursday August 14th: The week wraps with the 46th AWARD Awards Ceremony, the region’s most prestigious creative awards program, at Doltone House, Darling Island. This year’s new theatre-style event will unveil all the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners before rolling into an all-out industry celebration.

Check out the program and secure your tickets at thiswayup.com.au.

