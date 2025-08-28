CEOs Double Down on AI, Embrace Not Being Cheapest, Promise “No More Being Polite”

Adland CEOs hurtling towards the end of 2025 -- and scattered across the US, UK, India, and New Zealand -- are focusing on integration and AI implementation, attracting clients “who are thirsty for faster growth”, and executing a mission to “kill boring”.

Creativity is DDB’s “ultimate accelerator and superpower”, according to the agency’s Australia and New Zealand boss Priya Patel, and thus her ultimate focus. But while the model “is built with creativity at the centre”, the business knows it can get to the right creative idea quicker when its capabilities are integrated.

Priya told LBB, “We’re continuing to smash down the walls between creative, media, data, and tech so we can offer proper integrated solutions that actually support our clients. Budgets are tighter and things are more complex, so our clients want smarter, simpler ways to get results – that’s exactly what we’re focused on.”

The global leader of Omnicom stablemate TBWA, Erin Riley, didn’t pull any punches. “We’re dialling up our ambition. No more being polite while culture flattens and brands turn beige -- we are on a mission to kill boring to create commercial advantage.”

The Disruption Company will spend the remainder of the year working to disrupt the status quo -- “mediocrity is the real competition” -- and the product. “Yes, AI, but with soul,” Erin said. “We’re sticking with what makes TBWA, TBWA -- rebellion with rigor, soul with substance.”

Or, if you’re Jessica Tamsedge, “My focus is already on 2026.”

“I’m thinking about how we can harness AI and technology in sustainable ways that empower our teams to achieve more, freeing up time to push our creative ambition in everything we do,” Dentsu Creative’s UK and Ireland CEO said.

“By clearing the decks, we’ll be ready to run at the pitches and new opportunities where we can make the greatest impact.”

Embracing AI While “Staying Human”

Just as AI dominated a conversation with these CEOs about the year to date – spanning the new business environment in their markets, how they’ve observed a lift in both client caution and expectation, and the developments that have most surprised them – it remains a key focus for the rest of the year.

​OLIVER will keep building “gen AI-enabled in-house teams that combine the best of people, process, and technology,” UK head Amina Folarin said, adding marketers want work that is better, faster, and more effective, “and naturally this will help drive down costs.” She is also committed to upskilling OLIVER’s staff in AI technologies.

Priya added DDB is also “investing in upskilling around AI, data, and new platforms -- but always with a practical lens, not just chasing the latest buzz.”

​Donnalyn Smith, Momentum Worldwide’s leader, wants to design “AI-infused workflows that preserve authorship and elevate craft” and get “sharper about consent, ethics, and what it means to create in partnership with machines.”

She argued “staying human in an increasingly automated world” is her priority. “We’re not chasing shiny objects, we’re building durable systems for creative utility.”

But as agencies scramble to upskill and automate, there’s an opportunity to double down on providing a premium service: one that might be slower and more expensive than competitors, but is high-quality and hard-working.

“We’re never going to be the cheapest option, we’re never going to be the quickest option,” Richard McCloskey, the managing director of London-based B2B agency True, said.

“We are fine with that, but we have to stop putting ourselves into situations where these are the most important criteria. If you want quick and cheap, there will be offerings that fit that, now more than ever. So ultimately, we’re stopping putting ourselves in those situations in favour of putting ourselves into meaningful client conversations, meaningful pitches, and ultimately developing meaningful relationships for the long-term.

“There will always be a place for quality, considered creative work that delivers tangible results. You don’t stop needing to stand out just because the bar has moved.”

Driving Growth for “Thirsty” Clients

Unsurprisingly, every boss wants to close out the year driving growth for their clients’ businesses and their own. Jon Goulding at Atomic London, a brand, social, and creator agency, is concentrating on “finding new ways to reach clients who are thirsty for faster growth, not just incrementality.”

While social is booming, clients are “struggling to find the right agencies to tap into” such fast-growth sectors, Jon explained, despite needing “grown-up, properly measured, commercially accountable and brand-growth experienced people to help them -- not just the tactic-obsessed social offerings that have flooded the market over the last decade.

“If a brand can get its creator and social platform strategies right, growth will come quickly, effectively, and cheaply. And for the first time, social can genuinely transform brand and business results at scale.”

​Chris Camacho at Cheil UK said new business rhythm for the rest of the year means “not just chasing leads, but building a consistent engine,” which starts with promising to help clients “move faster and make smarter bets” and making campaigns which travel “from brand to shelf to screen”.

Meanwhile, Amitesh Rao, the chief executive of Leo India, noted growth requires “a thriving cultural DNA, and a collaborative mindset.” OLIVER’s Amina agreed culture is the key differentiator -- while the work matters, “the way we work matters even more. The agencies that will succeed will be the ones that build great brands and great cultures.”

Small post-production business OkayStudio, which has offices in London and Berlin, is growing geographically, with New York and Los Angeles outposts set to open; the expanded footprint is designed to help get in front of “clients in different budget levels.” CEO Nikolaj Belzer added the business’ VFX offering is also growing.

“We have delivered standout jobs this year for MINI, Kia, and are about to release a major project for the US Open. We are building that department out in both London and Berlin to create a home for high level work that is technical, beautiful and creatively ambitious.”

True’s top priority is obvious, yet deceptively tricky to stick by: “Remaining true to our values.”

“All too often, it goes by the wayside when time and budget – or both – are tight,” Richard said.

“Being able to add value whatever the brief, client, or budget is the sweet spot and sometimes this will need us to step out of presenting 'What’s being asked for' and step into presenting 'What’s needed’.

“We’ve got to keep doing this and that has to be our priority.”