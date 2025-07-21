senckađ
Fever Dream-Esque, 3.5 Minute Film Launches DiDi Brand Platform

21/07/2025
Created by Sunday Gravy and directed by UK filmmaker Jim Hosking, the work stars 'Nudgy', a flute-playing mischief-maker

In a time when it’s easier than ever to say no to going out, the 'Yes, I DiDi' campaign is designed to encourage Australians and Kiwis to say yes more, all thanks to DiDi’s more affordable rides.

At the heart of the campaign is Nudgy, a mischievous, flute-playing character who shows up right when you're about to call it a night.

Directed by acclaimed UK filmmaker Jim Hosking ('The Greasy Strangler'), the launch film is a surreal trip: a hazy and slightly unhinged memory of a night out, where a group of friends are lured from scene to scene by Nudgy and a string of DiDi rides. Jim's absurdist visual style gives the film a tone that’s both unsettling and unforgettable.

'Yes, I DiDi' celebrates a way of living and allows DiDi to show up in culture and across a range of media channels. The hero film is designed for flexibility. The modular structure allows hundreds of short-form edits to fall out of the film, each crafted to nudge people at key social moments, from Friday night footy to Sunday kick-ons. From the first invite to the last ride home, Nudgy shows up wherever he’s needed, across social, radio, OOH, partnerships, activations and more.

Tim Farmer, CMO of DiDi Australia and New Zealand, said, "'Yes, I DiDi’ is more than a tagline -- it’s an invitation. We’re giving Aussies and Kiwis a reason to say yes to more moments, more nights out, more memories, all made possible by DiDi’s value and reliability. We have planned a campaign that plugs directly into the key rideshare moments -- both creatively and in terms of media channels and environments, and we are beyond excited to further build on DiDi’s growing presence in market.”

And it’s already working. Before launch, the campaign was generating conversation. Unbranded footage from the shoot, showing Nudgy perched atop a bar in Sydney, surfaced on TikTok and Instagram, amassing over 50 million views and sparking widespread speculation about who was behind the clip, embedding DiDi into culture before a single paid media dollar was spent.

Sunday Gravy co-founder and CCO, Ant White, said, "While it may look slightly insane, and it did take an extremely brave client in Tim Farmer to back the campaign, every element has been meticulously crafted to build brand distinctiveness through a new design system. From sonic branding to the creation of Nudgy as a repeatable character, our goal is to stand out and stick in people’s minds."

Sunday Gravy’s creative leads, Max Kennedy and Sam Whatley, added, "Nudgy’s world has been crafted with intent, from costume design and heavy prosthetics to set design and original music, every detail is deliberately tactile so it stands out in a world increasingly dominated by automation."

Rolling out across Australia and New Zealand, 'Yes, I DiDi' reframes DiDi not just as a cheaper ride, but as the enabler of going out and staying out.

