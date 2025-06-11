senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Sunday Gravy Urges You To Slow Down With ‘So Pour A Sapporo’

11/06/2025
21
Share
The campaign is an invitation to slow down and appreciate both craft and connection

We’re all sprinting. Through deadlines. Through dinners. Through life. Through work. We double-speed podcasts, skip intros, skim texts. Even joy feels rushed.

Sunday Gravy's new brand campaign, 'So Pour A Sapporo' isn’t just a brand line, it’s an invitation to stop and appreciate craft, and connection from a brand born from a simpler time, steeped in Japanese culture and heritage.

Sunday Gravy is an independent creative agency that builds brands people actually want to talk about. We understand that in today’s cluttered world, being predictable means being ignored. That’s why we focus on breaking through the noise. Tapping into how people think, feel, and choose. We find the brand’s sharpest truth, then deliver it in a way that disrupts autopilot and demands attention. But getting noticed once isn’t enough. We craft brands that show up with consistency, clarity, and unmistakable style. So they don’t just stand out, they stick around. Always unexcepted, never forgotten.

Recently, Sunday Gravy and Revolver spotlighted the 'care behind every bathroom door' in QV's latest work. The agency has also recently added Taubmans Paint and Sorbent to its roster. 

Speaking of the Taubmans win, Anna Camuglia, general manager of Sunday Gravy, said, “From the first conversation we uncovered our mutual intentions of seeking a deep partnership to drive significant brand outcomes. We are looking forward to creating work that painters can see themselves in. No fluff, no gimmicks – just unexpected ideas with undeniable impact.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Sunday Gravy
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Sunday Gravy
So Pour A Sapporo
Sunday Gravy
11/06/2025
Sisterly Act 15"
QV
12/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1