Sunday Gravy Urges You To Slow Down With ‘So Pour A Sapporo’

We’re all sprinting. Through deadlines. Through dinners. Through life. Through work. We double-speed podcasts, skip intros, skim texts. Even joy feels rushed.

Sunday Gravy's new brand campaign, 'So Pour A Sapporo' isn’t just a brand line, it’s an invitation to stop and appreciate craft, and connection from a brand born from a simpler time, steeped in Japanese culture and heritage.

Sunday Gravy is an independent creative agency that builds brands people actually want to talk about. We understand that in today’s cluttered world, being predictable means being ignored. That’s why we focus on breaking through the noise. Tapping into how people think, feel, and choose. We find the brand’s sharpest truth, then deliver it in a way that disrupts autopilot and demands attention. But getting noticed once isn’t enough. We craft brands that show up with consistency, clarity, and unmistakable style. So they don’t just stand out, they stick around. Always unexcepted, never forgotten.



Recently, Sunday Gravy and Revolver spotlighted the 'care behind every bathroom door' in QV's latest work. The agency has also recently added Taubmans Paint and Sorbent to its roster.



Speaking of the Taubmans win, Anna Camuglia, general manager of Sunday Gravy, said, “From the first conversation we uncovered our mutual intentions of seeking a deep partnership to drive significant brand outcomes. We are looking forward to creating work that painters can see themselves in. No fluff, no gimmicks – just unexpected ideas with undeniable impact.”

