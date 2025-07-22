Yarn Wins Insurance Brand MAS, Launches First Work

Independent creative agency Yarn has added MAS to its growing client roster, taking the reins on strategy and creative for the New Zealand-owned insurance and investment mutual.

Laura Stephenson, head of marketing at MAS, said, “We were looking for a creative partner who can work with us to help shape the future of our brand and strategically unify our story across all touchpoints.

"'Your future’s in good hands' is more than a new brand line for us, it’s a business-wide promise that reflects the care we show our Members, from our insurance and investment products to the service we pride ourselves on."

Alongside a refreshed look and feel now rolling out, the first tactical campaign under the new platform challenges industry convention – highlighting MAS’s preference for Full Area Replacement House Insurance.

At a time when many Kiwis have sum insured policies, MAS is encouraging Auckland homeowners to reconsider whether their current cover would truly protect them in the event of a major disaster.

Heath Davy, CEO and partner at Yarn, added, “We clicked with the MAS team straight away and already feel like we’re working with some truly like-minded marketers.

"This partnership adds to the strong momentum we’ve got going this year – with new

clients, fresh talent joining the team, and some exciting projects still in the pipeline.”

