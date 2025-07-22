Bargain Box Sends Fake Discounts to Bargain Bin

There’s no shortage of bargains out there. But let’s be honest, most come with a catch. Whether it’s poor quality, undisclosed flaws, or sneaky tactics, they often leave us with more regret than reward.

That’s why New Zealand’s most affordable meal kit, Bargain Box, is out to prove that real bargains still exist.

Created by independent creative agency Yarn, the new campaign takes aim at all the so-called bargains that don’t quite stack up -- from claw machine traps to million-dollar doer-uppers -- before sending them into the bargain bin like a bad egg in the Willy Wonka factory.

Anya Saikkonen, head of marketing at Bargain Box, said, “The current economy is making it tough for Kiwi families, with Kantar research showing just how cautious we’ve become with spending -- and how actively we’re seeking out special deals.

"We’re proud to be New Zealand’s most affordable meal kit, and we want to highlight that as well as delivering on price, you also get quality ingredients, fresh local produce, free-range meats, and a weekly menu full of crowd-pleasing recipes. It’s one bargain with no hidden compromises.”

Rich Robson, co-ECD and partner at Yarn, added, “Anyone who’s played a claw machine knows the feeling of being lured in by the promise of a bargain, only to walk away with a very expensive squishy toy.

"There are so many instances like this out there, and we wanted to clearly separate

Bargain Box from them. So we created a fun, colourful world where we could bin the bad bargains and celebrate Bargain Box as a real Bargain Win.”

The striking campaign is now live across broadcast and on-demand TV, radio, outdoor, digital and social, including special media placements that square off the Bargain Bins versus Bargain Wins.

