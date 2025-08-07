Yarn Launches First-Ever Brand Campaign For Business Association EMA

After appointing independent creative agency Yarn to lead its strategy, design, and creative in 2023, EMA has undergone a full brand transformation, unveiling a new identity.

Now, with the launch of its first-ever brand campaign, EMA is demonstrating how it’s lighting the path forward for New Zealand business.

The ‘Make The Right Call’ campaign takes a leverages the brand’s new visual direction and attention-grabbing headlines to raise the awareness of EMA.



Lisa Dean, head of marketing at EMA, said, “For the past 135 years, the EMA has played a pivotal role in supporting New Zealand businesses with practical advice, legal expertise, training, and a strong network.

"The team at Yarn have been instrumental over the past two years in helping EMA redefine our brand purpose and transform our identity into something more modern, confident, and better reflects the scale and impact of the support we offer our members."

Heath Davy, CEO of Yarn, said, “It’s been a real pleasure to reimagine a brand that’s played such a long-standing role in New Zealand’s business community.

"Working closely with the EMA team, we’ve built the strategic clarity and creative structure needed to deliver a campaign that cuts through and connects with today’s business decision-makers.”

Lisa Dean, head of marketing at EMA, added, “The new brand campaign has made the EMA more visible than ever, giving us a platform to highlight how we empower business decision-makers with the confidence and clarity to make the right calls.

"It’s also allowed us to tap into more culturally relevant, tactical moments like the recent Coldplay Kisscam HR scandal. A great example of how we’re bringing a fresh, relevant voice to a legacy brand.”

The new brand campaign is now running across radio, digital, outdoor, social, and print channels.

