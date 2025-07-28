senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Vodafone Tackles Everyone’s Biggest Bugbear with Just Ask Once Promise

28/07/2025
61
Share
Maria Koutsoudakis, brand director at VodafoneThree, talks about a new customer care approach that she believes will position the brand as ‘most convenient and reliable’ in the UK market

You know what it’s like. You’ve been sitting on hold to customer care, after being pushed from department to department, telling five different people the same problem. The call ends and the next week you haven’t heard anything and you have to get on the phone again to chase… and the whole merry-go-round starts again.

UK telco brand Vodafone, part of VodafoneThree, is hoping to put an end to all of that with its Just Ask Once promise, a new proposition that should take the stress out of accessing customer support. It represents a bold transformation in the brand's customer experience. According to Vodafone, 'Just Ask Once' means that customers will see one person deal with their query until it's fixed. And if an issue can't be sorted straightaway, that customer service person will proactively message customers with updates, so they don't feel the need to chase. Putting its money with its mouth is, Vodafone has promised that if customers can't be provided this service, they can leave with no exit fee.

“At its heart this proposition is about making things simple and easy for the customer. We know some of the biggest bug bearers are waiting on hold, repeating the problem to multiple different people, and the need to chase for an update,” says Maria Koutsoudakis, brand director at VodafoneThree. “The service allows the customer to speak to a dedicated agent, through the My Vodafone app, and that same person will follow the query through from start to finish, removing these well-known issues. This required an end to end review of the operating systems that we manage our customer service through, from the technology that supports the agents and how agents workflow is managed.”

It’s a big unlock in terms of the customer journey and experience, and one that pulls together the whole business. But, says Maria, it builds on a customer-centric strategy that’s been at the heart of Vodafone's approach for some time.

“Putting the customer, the people and business of this nation, at the heart of everything we do has been a core pillar of our strategy for a few years now and a key driver of our growth,” says Maria. “We believe this will help set us apart for customers and future customers, and it will level-up customer care and give them what we believe is the most convenient and reliable support in the market.”

In order to communicate this promise, Vodafone has launched a new campaign featuring spokesperson Roman Kemp. For Maria, what’s most interesting about this campaign is the simplicity of it.

“It’s the simplicity of the campaign. It’s our first campaign where Roman Kemp appears without him interacting with other people,” says Maria. “We specifically chose to do this, so the execution reflected the simplicity of the idea – which is its simple and easy to get queries resolved. Every part of the execution is designed to leave the viewer, the customer, understanding what the message is, and having experience and advert which in itself is simple and easy to understand.”

Ultimately, the team hopes that this new promise, customer care strategy and campaign will level up the public’s perception of the brand. “We hope it will continue to build our reputation as a customer centric brand, who values their customers, and is easy, simple, and reliable to engage with.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Just Ask Once Promise
Vodafone
28/07/2025
The Monthly Cut 003 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
18/07/2025
Find. Buy. Own.
Aussie
14/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1