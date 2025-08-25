senckađ
KitKat Launches Camouflage Hoodie So Commuters Can Blend Into Train Seats, Hide From Colleagues

25/08/2025
The jumper, made with VML, is designed to act as an 'invisibility cloak', giving Aussies a break on their commutes

KITKAT's new 'Commuter Camouflage' hoodies are designed to blend in with iconic Aussie public transport seat patterns for the ultimate commute break.

Research shows that 87% of Aussies see their commute as an opportunity for a break and some ‘me time’ -- but bumping into someone you know can interrupt that precious break. And since we spend an average of 194 hours a year on public transport, that’s a lot of break time at stake.

With 59% of commuters wishing they could be invisible on their commute, KITKAT has dropped a limited-edition reversible hoodie, designed to blend in with the public transport seats and protect the commute break in style.

Nestlé head of marketing confectionery, Shannon Wright, said, “KITKAT’s mission is to help give Aussies better breaks. Our KITKAT Commuter Camo Hoodies are a playful way to empower commuters to claim back their commute as break time and say -- ‘No talk, just break.’”

The campaign has rolled out across social, online video, OOH and is supported by influencers with a targeted focus on Melbourne and Sydney -- Australia’s busiest public transit hubs. The KITKAT Commuter Camo hoodie is now available on KITKAT’S dedicated landing page.

Each hoodie features TOTALZIP tech, zipping all the way up for total invisibility. Built for commuter comfort, it includes a CHOC POCK, a specially designed pocket to store your KITKAT and minimise meltage for perfect snapage. Its fully reversible design lets you flip from the camo side to the KITKAT side when you’re ready to get out of the break-mode.

Richard Williams, group ECD at VML Melbourne and Sydney added, “The best creative ideas come from tapping into culture in a way that truly connects with people—making an impact while also adding real value to their lives. And if we can make them laugh along the way, even better. Commuter Camo is a perfect example of this, turning a simple, relatable insight into something fun and memorable."

KITKAT teamed up with Aussie comedy duo Swag on the Beat and creator Will Gibb to show the lengths we go to protect our commute break. Featured on The Morning Show, news.com.au, and across 73 streetwear and lifestyle pieces, the campaign generated a combined reach of more than 25 million Aussies to date.

Thomas Tearle, VML ANZ CEO said, “Our collaboration with Nestlé has always focused on pushing creative boundaries and delivering work that resonates deeply with people -- and in the case of KITKAT, helping people embrace the iconic message, ‘have a break’. This campaign wasn’t just about introducing a limited-edition hoodie -- it was about addressing a powerful cultural insight: the need for Australians to reclaim their “me time” during daily commutes.”

