Visa CMO: We Want to Be at the Heart of the Moments That Matter

In recent years, Visa has been redefining its role in the marketplace from payment provider to cultural connector as it continues to expand into new cultural spaces. By leveraging key sponsorship moments like UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, the VCARB Formula 1 team, and Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2026, Visa deepened its creator partnerships, launching experiences on new platforms, and collaborating with artists and athletes to engage the next generation of audiences. Kim Kadlec, CMO at Visa Europe, has worked to ensure that these sponsorships go beyond brand visibility to drive relevance and resonance with audiences.



Building a diverse sponsorship portfolio is a deliberate move by Visa. “For us, sponsorships are about so much more than visibility – they’re a catalyst for genuine connection that inspires athletes and fans alike and supports our clients’ growth,” says Kim. “We’re always looking for new ways to be part of the cultural conversation, whether that’s teaming up with creators, launching experiences on digital platforms, working with leading entertainment and gaming brands, or collaborating with artists and athletes to reach new audiences. In everything we do, we aim to be at the heart of the moments that matter.”



With such diverse sponsorships across both sports and entertainment, Visa looks beyond visibility to measure success, taking a multidimensional approach. “We track traditional brand metrics like usage, engagement and perception, but we go a little deeper, looking at the commercial outcome of these measures,” Kim says. Invested in long-term brand building, Visa’s job is done well “when we enhance fan experience. It’s not enough to be visible; we aim to be part of the conversation, not just part of the backdrop. We ask ourselves: Are we part of the story? Are we adding value to people’s experiences and helping them to connect to their passions? That is when we see the real impact.”



In May of this year, Visa announced a three-year partnership with the gaming company, Ubisoft, making a bold move into the gaming space. The move presents a unique opportunity as, in Kim’s words, “gaming is one of the most dynamic, immersive and engaging forms of entertainment today.” For Visa, it’s a way “to connect with a digitally native audience in an environment where creativity, commerce and community all intersect.



“Gamers are deeply engaged, making this an ideal space for Visa to show up not just as a payment enabler, but as a supporter of the creator economy. Our data shows gaming spend is now outpacing travel, fashion and cinema in Europe – and 70% of gen z gamers interact with influencers weekly,” Kim explains. By tapping into this ever-growing audience, Visa is on track to make a real impact through meaningful presence.



Additionally, Visa’s focus has been on empowering creators, particularly in the gaming sphere. “We see content creators as the entrepreneurs of the digital age. They’re building communities, driving commerce and shaping culture,” Kim states. “And they need tools that support their growth. That’s why at Visa, we recognise them as small businesses and invest in solutions that help them get paid faster, manage their finances securely, and scale their businesses. By treating creators as entrepreneurs, we’re helping them unlock their potential and build sustainable careers.”



Visa’s research shows that “while 41% of gaming creators already earn revenue, many still face challenges around monetisation, audience growth and technical barriers. We’re now addressing these pain points through education, partnerships and events like our recent gaming summit in Warsaw,” Kim explains of the direct steps Visa is taking to meaningfully support the gaming community.



Through moves like the gaming summit sponsorship, Visa is taking continuous steps to be a cultural connector because, Kim says, “the key is meeting people where they are and adding value in ways that go beyond payment transactions.” Kim is determined to keep redefining “what sponsorship means for Visa. We’re telling more stories that reflect real people, and the experiences and challenges that are relevant to them. And the best way to do that is by becoming a part of the moments that matter to people, whether that’s a football match or a gaming livestream or a virtual music performance.”



Next-gen audiences engage with brands differently than previous generations and are “incredibly savvy and place authenticity above anything,” says Kim. “They don’t just want to be marketed to, they want to be part of the conversation; and they expect brands to follow by speaking their language and contributing meaningfully to the communities they care about.”



Instead of marketing to them traditionally, “the best way to build trust with these audiences’ groups is to co-create with them. We’ve partnered with gaming influencers, athlete ambassadors and digital-first platforms to listen to their wants and needs,” she adds.



“A key gateway into deeper brand relationships for these audiences is delightful functionality, so we’re also innovating in how we deliver experiences. Whether it’s enabling seamless ticket purchases through Click to Pay, launching interactive fan zones, or streaming concerts in virtual worlds, we’re designing touchpoints that are frictionless and fun.”



While Visa tailors activations to reflect local cultures, “the underlying message is consistent: Visa is a trusted partner in their journey. By focusing on shared human experiences, we’re able to connect with people across borders, platforms and generations.”



For Visa to use sponsorship as a vehicle not just for awareness, but for creating shared cultural experiences at scale, is about evolving from “being a spectator to being a participant in culture,” says Kim. “Sponsorship is the ultimate platform to create opportunities for people to come together, celebrate and make memories. From fan zones and exclusive content to seamless ticketing and community partnerships, we help fans focus on what matters most to them. These shared experiences build emotional equity, deepen brand trust, and create lasting impact.”

