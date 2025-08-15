senckađ
Cheil North America Brings 5 Agencies Together Under New Cheil Agency Network

15/08/2025
Joe Maglio takes helm as CEO of Cheil Agency Network, uniting McKinney, Iris, Attention Arc, CYLNDR Studios and Barbarian under a new model

Cheil North America has launched the Cheil Agency Network (CAN), bringing together five independently operated agencies to offer creative, media, production and technology services across the US and Canada.

The move sees Joe Maglio – currently CEO of McKinney and Barbarian – promoted to CEO of the network. Leaders of each agency will report directly to him, and he will be accountable for their performance as well as combining their capabilities for client solutions.

The network will have its own team, which Cheil describes as operating on an “asset light” model with subject-matter experts who provide resources and support, versus command and control. This team includes Tim Jones, chief financial officer, Sue Roche, chief people officer, Bill Mattis, managing director, head of network growth and Lisa Hughes, head of network operations.

“The Cheil Agency Network is the Goldilocks of agency groups,” said Joe. “We’re able to offer the intelligence and cross-discipline coordination of a holding company while still bringing clients the energy, flexibility and high level of attention and client service that make independent agencies shine. As the advertising industry is going through a period of tremendous structural disruption between holding company M&A and PE investments, this new network model allows us to seamlessly collaborate and deftly adapt so we’re poised to deliver outsized results for brands that want to grow.”

The network has 10 offices, 750 employees and over 100 clients, including Little Caesars, Popeyes, Bentley, Samsung and Citizen Watch. It comprises McKinney (creative), Iris (creative), Attention Arc (media), CYLNDR Studios (production) and Barbarian (digital and technology), with Cheil saying clients can work with a single agency, multiple agencies, or a bespoke team assembled from across the network.

