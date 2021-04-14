Uncommon Shows How the UK Will 'Grow Again' in Latest Work for B&Q

Following B&Q’s latest film ‘We Will Grow Again’, Uncommon launches a powerful series of OOH and print executions. The vibrant artwork beautifully supports the message of celebrating the resilience and re-emergence of the UK as a grinding winter in lockdown comes to an end as Spring blooms.

The welcoming of Spring echoes the influx of plants and flowers amongst our familiar environments. Plants hold a meaning far deeper than beauty — they represent a symbol of hope, growth and joy. With the knowing arrival of brighter days ahead as lockdown rules plan to lift, there’s never been a more important time to remember that we will grow again.

The imagery features a giant installation of plants and flowers, where every colour is given a stage. The scenic backdrop is married with art directed simple white blocky font, highlighting bold copy such as: ‘Happiness does grow on trees. And windowsills.’, ‘Junglist Massive’ and ‘2000 natural highs.’

The work was shot by renowned photographer Dan Tobin Smith, with Carla Gottlieb from Still Life Flowers, whose seamless blending gradients are best-known in installation piece ‘The First Law of Kipple’ — which saw an entire space filled with chromatically arranged junk. Tobin Smith’s recognisable look and feel is also behind the iconic visual used for Jay Z’s Blueprint 3 album cover.