Depop Launches ‘Depopamine’ Campaign Celebrating the Thrill of the Find

Circular fashion marketplace, Depop, has unveiled a striking new campaign highlighting the thrill of searching for, and discovering, the perfect item on the platform.

Reaffirming its position as the destination for curated, stylish second hand goods, sensory visuals are accompanied by the strapline ‘found it on Depop’.

The work is underpinned by a new creative platform: ‘Depopamine’ - a term coined to describe the visceral reaction to finding something unique, vintage, or just exactly what you didn’t know you needed on Depop.

It marks the brand’s first campaign with Uncommon Creative Studio, encompassing OOH and social ads across Instagram and YouTube.