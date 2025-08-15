BT Selects Uncommon as Creative Partner to Shape Brand’s Next Chapter

BT Group - the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and a major player in broadband, mobile, TV, and related services - has appointed Uncommon Creative Studio as its new strategic and creative partner for the BT brand, following one of the industry’s highly coveted competitive reviews.

The appointment marks the start of an ambitious brand transformation designed to help BT reclaim its place at the heart of the nation and support its ambition to become the UK’s most trusted connector of people, business and society.

Uncommon’s remit is to reinvigorate this national treasure across every brand touchpoint and throughout the organisation and importantly for its customers - creating a long-term creative platform that transcends advertising, fuels growth, builds cultural relevance and unites colleagues behind a renewed vision that sees a better BT for all of us.

BT is one of the brands in the BT Group family, alongside EE and Plusnet - all of which play an important role for the company and its millions of consumer, business and public sector customers.

​Cilesta van Doorn, managing director of Group Brand at BT Group, said, “As the world’s oldest telco the time is right for BT to reclaim its place as one of the UK’s most iconic brands. BT is not just the digital backbone of the nation, we’ve invested in the UK over generations, but today we face a new set of challenges - in a world that’s more uncertain, more complex and more demanding than ever before.

We had a responsibility to find the right partner to help us do this, who could think beyond advertising - one who could help us redefine the role BT should play in modern Britain. Uncommon’s thinking and ambition stood out from the start. Their ideas go to the heart of what BT means to our customers and our people, and we’re excited to bring this to life together and shape this next exciting chapter for BT.”

​Nils Leonard, co-founder, Uncommon added, “Uncommon was built for moments like this. It is a huge privilege to partner with one of Britain’s most loved and important brands, and to see them recognised once again for the incredible contributions they have made to not just British culture, but to our very way of life.

This partnership with BT at the highest level will see every facet of the studio brought to bear on their behalf.”

