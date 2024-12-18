Twix Partners with D Double E and Nella Rose To Launch First-Ever Twixmas Anthem

Twix partners with D Double E and Nella Rose to launch the first-ever Twixmas anthem, tapping into the vibrant world of UK grime and keeping the festivities going during this post-Christmas moment.

This Twixmas – the name for the period between Christmas and New Year - Twix redefines the post-Christmas lull with new campaign ‘Twixmas Time’. The song, written by T&Pm creatives in collaboration with D Double E to a backing beat by Sir Spyro, will play out across a social media campaign.

Launching on TikTok, the driver of viral music culture, the anthem is set to be the antidote to the repetitive festive tunes that Brits want to hit pause on by the time Christmas Day is over, as the brand sets out to be a go-to treat for the aptly named Twixmas period.

From the 27th December, D Double E and Nella Rose will be encouraging Brits to embrace having no routine, prioritise themselves and feel liberated from their festive duties, with the Twixmas track. The collaboration will see them encouraging consumers to share how they slay #Twixmas using the TikTok sound on their social platforms.

The campaign will also include creator collabs with influencers including Wes Nelson, Starr Kiely, Sam Craske and The Famileigh, hosting ‘Glowing Up, Dressing Down’ challenges. In a bid to ditch the GRWM vids in favour of being a couch potato, they’ll be showing how they unwind and stay cosy at Twixmas whilst blasting the track, to encourage UGC featuring the song.





Lauren Godfrey, leading Mars Wrigley’s Festive Season said, “The unique Twixmas period reminds us that sometimes, the best gift is to simply unwind. We're excited to partner with D Double E and Nella Rose to create a campaign that resonates with consumers during this unique post-Christmas period and will encourage everyone to embrace and share their simple joys at this time of year.’

Beyond the talent pages, Twix will be activating content across paid media channels and through an earned media campaign revealing the nation’s Twixmas habits.

The campaign, activated by creative agency T&Pm, booked by Essence Mediacom and with PR support from Ketchum and influencer activations from GOAT, will be live from 27th – 31st December.