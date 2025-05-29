Helen Chapman Joins True as Design Lead

Independent agency True has bolstered its design offering with the appointment of Helen Chapman as design lead.

Helen was formerly with ThoughtFull Design, where she worked on clients such as Air New Zealand, Wedderspoon Manuka, Pathfinder Asset Management, and Fonterra. She brings a wealth of experience in brand identity, packaging, and communication, with a particular passion for the foundational strategic insights that build powerful brands.

True CD and partner, Matt Heays said, “Design is integral to everything we do, so we couldn’t be happier to welcome someone with Helen's calibre to join the team".

Helen Chapman said, “I’m incredibly excited to join the team at True. In particular, I really admire the creative emphasis on always laddering back to human truths. It feels great to be contributing to such a talented group of designers and working on exciting projects that push boundaries and make a real difference.”

Helen will be working across the agency’s suite of clients, and is the first of a number of hires and initiatives aimed at doubling down on True’s design, creative, strategy, and motion offerings.

