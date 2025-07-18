Dame Lisa Carrington Stars in Generate’s Playful Take on Financial Performance

Generate is a leading KiwiSaver provider with funds that consistently rank among the top in their categories for long-term performance, often outperforming the average KiwiSaver investment returns, as shown in the Morningstar quarterly report.







True partnered with Generate for this campaign, featuring the Generate Centre of Performance -- a place that finds, studies, and celebrates outstanding Kiwi performances -- and appearances from Dame Lisa Carrington, champion slalom canoeist Finn Butcher, and young golfer Elijah Ellis.

Debbie Currie, group business director at True, said, “The Centre of Performance is a supercharged version of Generate itself. Their investment team works hard to deliver strong long-term returns, so it’s only natural they’d partner with New Zealand's top performers -- including the youngest kid to get the hole-in-one in Taupō, among others.”

Matt Heays, ECD at True, added, “It's always good to work with director James Anderson who helped bring the concept of the Centre of Performance to life. We got top performances from everyone involved, including cameos from the Generate team and, of course, Finn Butcher and Dame Lisa Carrington herself.”

Elizabeth Harding, head of client experience and marketing at Generate, said, “At Generate, we focus on helping our members maximise performance by doing what really matters -- delivering quality advice, guiding them into the right fund and strategy, providing exceptional service through market ups and downs, and striving for strong long-term returns. This campaign reflects that commitment, with a fun, Kiwi twist -- something approachable that celebrates great Kiwi achievements, big or small.”

Two Heads handled the production, post was from Moves, and Bullseye Media took care of media. The campaign will be running on TV, digital, and outdoor, with more to come from the Centre of Performance in the future.

