Tourism Fiji Gives Castaway’s Wilson Happy Ending Fans Always Wanted

A new tribute film released by Tourism Fiji marks the long-awaited return of one of Hollywood’s most enduring characters: Wilson, the volleyball.

Last seen floating out to sea, the heartwarming film titled ‘Wilson’s Happily Ever After’ follows Wilson’s journey to discovering happiness in the place where it comes naturally: Fiji.

The social-led 90” hero motion sees Wilson discovered by a young Fijian girl, Lani, who, in true Fijian spirit, brings Wilson into her world after finding him washed ashore on the white sandy beach of Serenity Island Resort.

Together, the unlikely duo are seen adventuring across the island nation, from biking old sugar cane railway tracks through rainforests with Eco Trax, embracing the culture by partaking in a traditional Kava ceremony, kayaking and splashing in the crystal blue waters of Vanuabua beach and, of course, enjoying a friendly game of volleyball.

Executed by Special PR, directed by independent creative James Anderson, and shot by production house Radlab, the film is a nostalgic nod to a moment in film history that left many fans wondering what happened to the iconic volleyball.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill notes, “Wilson’s Happily Ever After allowed us to showcase the intimate, everyday stories of Fiji. Grounded in heart, beauty, happiness and humanity, the tribute film demonstrates how Fiji embraces travellers and showcases the versatile experiences on offer.

“At the same time, it serves as a reminder that Fiji is home to a growing local film industry, with unmatched natural backdrops, a depth of local talent and crew.”

Special PR’s Senior PR Director Harry Willis says, “We wanted to create a tribute that not only showcased the spirit of Fiji, but also tugs on the heart strings. It feels like we’re giving fans of the classic film the closure they’ve longed for.

“It’s challenging to make the audience feel something for an inanimate object, but James and the Radlab team have done an incredible job of bringing Wilson back to life in a way that emulates his humanity seen in the original movie. We hope this brings a sense of happiness to those watching.”

Fiji’s screen sector is now a significant contributor to the local economy, employing over 1,200 Fijians and partnering with nearly 300 local businesses. In the 2023–2024 financial year alone, international productions injected nearly $100 million FJD into the Fijian economy.

Meanwhile, tourism from New Zealand -- Fiji’s second largest market -- is continuing to enjoy a strong rebound.

In 2024, Fiji welcomed 226,928 New Zealanders, a 10% increase over 2019’s pre-COVID total of 206,998. This also surpasses the full-year 2023 total of 211,963, signalling continued momentum.

According to the International Visitor Survey (IVS), the typical New Zealand traveller to Fiji is staying an average of 8.3 nights, with 81% visiting for a holiday or vacation. The remainder includes visits to friends and relatives (6%), weddings (6%), and business or conferences (4%).

Fiji is a destination for shared experiences, with most New Zealanders travelling in groups (45%) or as couples (39%), while 16% journey solo. Notably, around 1 in 5 Kiwi visitors are loyal returnees, having visited five or more times – a testament to the deep connection many feel with Fiji.

As Wilson’s journey reminds us, happiness is often found in connection, nature, and shared experiences – all of which Fiji offers in abundance.