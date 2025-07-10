Special NZ Bolsters Team With Four Senior Business Management Hires

After clinching all three ‘New Zealand Agency of the Year’ titles in the same year – Campaign Asia, Campaign Brief, and B&T -- Special has continued to strengthen its world-class team with four key new hires across business management.

Jenny Travers, Mitch Young, Michael Doolan, and Olivia Jackson bring significant experience and capability to the team following a formidable run of business wins over the previous year.

Jenny Travers joins from Ogilvy as lead business partner, bringing more than 20 years of client business management experience and expertise in relationship building. She’s passionate about delivering world-class creative that achieves business results and has a proven track record in achieving this across some of New Zealand’s most iconic brands such as Steinlager, Speight’s, and Lotto.

“Named ‘Best Agency in the World’ by Campaign UK two years running, says it all really – Special is a truly world-class agency that just happens to be based in New Zealand," said lead business partner Jenny Travers. "I couldn’t be more excited to join.”

Mitch Young joins as lead business partner from nearly a decade at DDB. He brings more than 14 years of business expertise and an impressive history of delivering results for major global brands, such as Volkswagen and McDonald's.

Mitch will be responsible for leading the agency's Entain account alongside other key clients, bringing both a deep understanding of clients' needs and campaign leadership capabilities that will make him an integral member of the team.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Special," Mitch said. "The agency has real momentum, with new clients, continued growth, and some impressive campaigns on the horizon. I'm looking forward to working alongside the team to execute incredible work for our clients."

Michael Doolan joins as senior business director from Droga5, bringing more than five years of leadership experience and business acumen to the role. His track record for leading big-thinking campaigns for clients such as ASB and KidsCan will be instrumental in helping clients achieve their desired results.

Michael said, "I'm thrilled to begin a new chapter with Special. The agency possesses a natural ability to produce work that blends creativity, wit, and strategy to deliver some of New Zealand's most effective work. It couldn't be a better time to start, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in."

Rounding out the appointments is Olivia Jackson, who takes on the role of senior business manager. Previously from Stanley St, she brings valuable experience and a strong record of building client relationships with brands such as KFC, Briscoes, and Rebel Sport to the team.

Olivia said, 'I've worked with Special from an agency village capacity and have long admired their commitment to challenging the status quo, so I'm looking forward to being on the other side of the fence and the opportunity to help drive this next phase of growth."

Special's founder and CEO, Tony Bradbourne, said, "Special is constantly driven to find new ways to deliver better results for the brands we work with. Having the best talent in the business is key to achieving that. We feel very lucky to be in a position to hand pick that level of talent from across the entire industry. Jenny, Mitch, Michael, and Olivia bring a powerful mix of commercially driven experience and ambition, so we're excited to have them on board."

Based in the Auckland office, all have joined Special with immediate effect.

