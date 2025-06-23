T&G Appoints Special as Lead Design Partner

Kiwi-born company T&G Global has appointed renowned design agency Special as its lead design partner.



T&G Global is one of New Zealand’s largest fresh produce companies, operating for more than 125 years and supplying produce to 55 countries.

While the company has been synonymous with its two premium apple brands for a number of years, JAZZTM, which launched in 2004, and ENVYTM apples, first sold in 2008, T&G’s newest global premium apple is JOLITM, announced in 2023.



Special Design will be responsible for developing the brand strategy and positioning, visual identity and tone of voice for launching JOLITM branded apples for global markets.



Due to the export-led, global nature of the work, the design will be curated and informed by a robust brand strategy that has been built and tested for global markets through Special’s strategy team, alongside the T&G Global marketing team. This ensures the design can be effectively executed in the global market and resonate with various audiences.



The appointment reunites Special Design with T&G’s head of global marketing, Jemma Whiten, who has entrusted Special with brand identities in previous roles.



“T&G are committed to building global brands that drive consumer consideration, price premiums, and ultimately deliver stronger returns for our growers. I’ve experienced the way Special Design can encapsulate a brand through a blend of strategy and visual storytelling.”



“When I joined T&G late last year, I couldn’t think of anyone more suited to work across our portfolio of apple brands” she says.

Special Design lead business partner Emma Vivian says, “We’re excited to be diving into this brand transformation for T&G, creating a bold identity for JOLITM branded apples, and working across their premium apples portfolio. In a global landscape where consumers are loyal to their favourites and the shelf is more crowded than ever, design plays an increasingly important role in cutting through. Our ambition is to build on their brand presence in a distinctive and future-fit way.”

