Lillie Eiger Channels Punk for Rebellious Swatch Spot

In Swatch’s new ‘No Rules’ campaign, the brand harnesses its legacy as a company that since the 1980s has always sought to defy conventions, creating watches that embrace a colourful, rebellious and trendy attitude. In their latest campaign, Lillie Eiger helps channel this ethos, in a punk inspired rejection of the status quo that embraces the strengths in standing out.

In this spirit, Lillie focused on creating an environment where the watch is more than just an accessory, instead an expression of the wearer's identity. Lit and shot in a grainy textured feel, with collage style elements, the campaign has a punk edge with a modern, bold, vibrancy.

In the stills aspect of the campaign, Lillie utilised a high energy feel, that captures striking performances encapsulating the punk inspiration of the project, combining eye catching outfits and backgrounds. Displaying the versatility of Lillie’s approach when it comes to shooting commercials whether moving images or stills.



“This ‘No Rules’ campaign really shows Lillie’s creative vision, visual flair and personality as a Director and Photographer. As a child of the '80s and a lover of punk, this campaign oozes fun of that era but bringing it to the Now.” said Clancie Brennan managing director 42 Branded.

Lillie Eiger is represented for moving image by 42 managing director Clancie Brennan and for stills by Probation managing director Matt Davey.

