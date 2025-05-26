Toby Aldred on The Art of Getting Out of the Way

Toby joined Saatchi & Saatchi back in 2013 as a seasoned marketing leader with a distinguished career spanning top agencies in London and Australia.

As managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, he embodies the agency's "Nothing is Impossible" ethos, driving innovation and effectiveness across all initiatives.

His leadership has garnered recognition at prestigious industry awards, including the Effies, WARC, D&AD, Webby’s, and Cannes. Notably, as chief client officer at The Neighbourhood -- Publicis Groupe’s connected agency model for The Arnott’s Group -- Toby orchestrates a comprehensive suite of services encompassing creative, media, PR, shopper marketing, digital, sponsorship, and production.

This role underscores his adeptness at uniting diverse disciplines to deliver impactful, results-driven campaigns. His client experience is broad ranging between fast-moving consumer goods (Arnott's, Nescafe, Campbell's, Reckitt's), customer experience (The NRMA), service (NatWest, Westpac, Vodafone, Direct Line), retail (Dixons), drinks (Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, Jameson, Heineken) and even politics (The Conservative Party).









LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

Toby> Skippering Horsley and Send Cricket Club Under 11s to county cup glory. Though that probably had more to do with future England cricketer Ben Hollioake (who was sadly taken from us too soon) being in the side than any strategic prowess.

Perhaps my first lesson in getting out of the way of awesome talent.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be, or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

Toby> There’s always someone doing it better, or differently, and I try to stay open to learning. But I’ve worked out that clarity, fairness and removing obstacles so others can succeed is a good place to start. I also think it’s important to state an ambition -- for the team, the work or the business. If you can name what you’re chasing, people know where they’re headed and what they’re contributing to.





LBB> What experience or moment gave you your biggest lesson in leadership?

Toby> Realising that different people on the same team need different things from a leader. One-size-fits-all doesn’t cut it. Some need direction. Others need space. You’ve got to pay attention and adjust.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role?

Toby> Well, I know that I really enjoy the role and consider myself extremely lucky to be in a position leading an agency like Saatchi & Saatchi. But to be honest, I just liked being involved in work that made an impact -- for clients, colleagues and myself. Eventually, you realise that to help steer those moments, you need to step up and lead.





LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, and how much can be taught and learned?

Toby> Intent matters more than instinct. You’ve got to want to be good at it. If you care enough to keep learning and adjusting, you’ll find a way.





LBB> What are the aspects of leadership that you find most personally challenging? And how do you work through them?

Toby> Getting the balance right between empowerment and supervision is a constant juggle. Inspiring people to go for it is a great unlock, but maintaining that consistently can be hard! I want people to feel they can be open with me, to share how things are going, especially when something’s off track. But I also believe that clear delegation, clear expectations, and timely check-ins are vital. I try to set a tone where asking for help is totally fine.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you've failed whilst in charge? What did you learn from it?

Toby> Plenty of times. When you’re trying to change behaviour or build culture, it’s easy to misjudge timing, tone, or the appetite for change. I’ve learnt to listen more, move at the right pace and course-correct quickly. Stubbornness is overrated.





LBB> What’s your approach to openness and transparency as a leader?

Toby> Both matter. People want honesty, but they also want stability. I try to be as open as I can without offloading or over-sharing. Transparency shouldn’t come at the cost of clarity.





LBB> Have you had any mentors along your leadership journey? And do you mentor others?

Toby> Phillip Beeching was the first person who made a real impact. He taught me to trust my gut and be decisive. Sharon Skeggs, a past MD of Saatchi & Saatchi, has wisdom, directness and a give-it-a-go attitude in spades.

There are plenty of others, past and present bosses -- I’m always up for wise counsel -- when you’re on a journey, it helps to have someone who’s travelled the road before. I do mentor others in a more casual capacity. I think I can offer a helpful perspective, not necessarily all the right answers. Ask more than you tell.





LBB> How do you cope with the responsibility of leading a team through difficult waters?

Toby> In difficult times, it helps to try being clear, calm and consistent, and by stating an ambition, so there’s always something to stretch for. A bit of honesty, reassurance and a shared goal can go a long way.





LBB> How have you prioritised diversity and inclusion within your workforce?

Toby> One of the things I’m proudest of is creating a shared role for two brilliant women returning from maternity leave. It allowed them to work in a way that suited their own needs, grow their careers (which they’ve very successfully done) and selfishly meant we keep their talent in the business. I’d be lost without them.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business? And how have you kept it alive in a hybrid world?

Toby> Culture eats bikkies for breakfast. Sorry, that’s a saying we have with Jenni Dill and our awesome Arnott’s clients. Culture is what makes people stay with you, stretch with you, and ultimately solve problems and build impact together. In a hybrid world, you’ve got to work a bit harder at it -- of course, physically working together less means some of the spontaneous stuff doesn’t happen quite as easily. It’s one of the reasons we commit to spending at least 3 days a week together -- you’ve got to commit to splashing in the mud together!





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

Toby> In short, other people. From all walks and stages of life. My wife, boys, and cavoodle are top of the list -- they help keep your perspective topped up and your thinking moving.