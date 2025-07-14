Film Shot From Perspective of Microwaved Ready-Meal Launches Youfoodz Brand Platform

Youfoodz has launched its latest brand platform, the first work created in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, which aims to connect with time-strapped consumers seeking quick yet nourishing meal solutions.

The campaign is driven by the insight that while life can be wonderfully hectic, it often leaves little time or energy for preparing healthy meals. Youfoodz offers a simple yet effective solution with ready-to-eat meals that allow people to enjoy wholesome food while still embracing their busy lifestyles.

Chloe Painter, director - brand marketing ANZ at Youfoodz, said, “With 'Real food for the real world', we’re celebrating the beautiful chaos of modern life — and showing Aussies that nourishing, great-tasting food doesn’t need to be sacrificed when things get busy. This campaign is an exciting step forward for the Youfoodz brand, and we’re thrilled to be working with such strong partners to bring it to life.”

Avish Gordhan, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added, "So often, the world of ads is plagued with scenarios that pretend we live in an ideal world and make ideal decisions that have ideal outcomes. We wanted this campaign to challenge that and acknowledge that our days are full of drama, mistakes and accidental all-staff emails. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy an ideal meal that’s well made."

Nora Nasser, client partner at Spark Foundry Australia, added, "This campaign marks a significant milestone for Youfoodz, launching their new brand platform with a large-scale brand media campaign.

"Through the powerful collaboration between Spark Foundry Australia, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and the Youfoodz team, we aim to further elevate the brand as a trusted category leader."

With media strategy and placement by Spark Foundry Australia, the campaign launches across BVOD, SVOD, OOH, Digital, Social and Radio, engaging with audiences to inspire them to choose nourishing food options that allow them to thrive amidst their busy days. By delivering on its promise of convenience without compromising on quality, Youfoodz aims to secure its status as a trusted leader in the competitive ready-to-eat meals sector.

