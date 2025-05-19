Toblerone Breaks Free from Chocolate Clichés

The iconic, triangle-shaped Toblerone returns by taking a stand for how chocolate should be enjoyed. 'Chocolate Like Nobody’s Watching' is the brand’s new global campaign that shows how beautiful giving into chocolate can be, with scenes and portraits of people enjoying Toblerone chunks without fear of judgment.



For so long chocolate advertising has told us that we should eat chocolate in a certain way, delicately, in tiny bites that almost float in your mouth like feathers on the skin. But this is a misrepresentation of how we actually want to enjoy it. When we crave chocolate, we don’t want demure eating rituals; we want to devour it, munch it, and fully enjoy it.



The campaign from LePub kicked off with a film directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker Martin Werner, supported by a series of striking still portraits captured by renowned fashion photographer Amy Lombard. It challenges cultural norms by featuring intriguing characters at work, at home, on the bus, and even in a hair salon, fully indulging in Toblerone bites in an almost animalistic way - yet still looking effortlessly elegant.

Throughout the campaign, we see full mouths, distorted faces, and pointy cheeks - all in settings where we’re usually told to suppress our primal instincts and act in a way that feels anything but natural.

Magali Mirault, senior global brand director, Toblerone, commented, “Chocolate like Nobody’s watching marks a significant step forward in shaping Toblerone’s identity. This isn't just a campaign; it's a manifesto for chocolate lovers everywhere. It's about permitting yourself to experience pure, unadulterated bliss, one triangle at a time. It’s a genuine brand statement that reflects our distinctive spirit and our ambition to champion amore personal and indulgent relationship towards the enjoyment of chocolate.“

​Mihnea Gheorghiu, LePub’s global co-chief creative officer, added, “With 'Chocolate Like Nobody’s Watching, 'we’re redefining what chocolate indulgence really means. It’s about embracing the messy-good moments that come with the true enjoyment of Toblerone. This campaign invites everyone to stop holding back and savour chocolate the way it’s meant to be experienced: no rules, just pure pleasure”.



Since its founding in 1908, Toblerone has been distinguished by its bold and iconic approach to communication - with this campaign, the brand reaffirms its commitment to continuing that legacy.



Launching on TV, TVOD, outdoor and social media, it will be released globally, with the biggest roll out happening in the Swiss, UK and Australian markets.



See more work from LePub here.

See more work from Toblerone here.