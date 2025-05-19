This Real Time Alert System Helps Find Missing Children in Germany

In a powerful public-private collaboration, the Initiative Vermisste Kinder, Free2move, Mediaplus Group and partners* have launched Screen2Save - Germany’s first real-time, geo-targeted alert system for missing children. This new platform uses data-driven media to distribute verified alerts exactly where a child was last seen - reaching millions within hours and addressing a critical gap in the country’s child safety infrastructure.



Every two minutes, a child is reported missing somewhere in Europe. In Germany alone, over 18.000 children were registered as missing in 2024. Yet, unlike other European countries, Germany has no nationwide Amber Alert system due to strict data privacy laws. For parents, it’s an unimaginable fear - and for too long, a systemic blind spot.



“As a father of three daughters, my biggest worry is that one of them could disappear,” says Maximilian Schöngen, managing partner at Mediaplus Group. “I don’t think I’m alone in that fear. That’s why we built this system - to act fast when it matters most.”

How Screen2Save Works

The Screen2Save system is built around a newly developed online form created by the Plan.Net Group in partnership with the Initiative Vermisste Kinder and partners . In the case of an emergency, parents or relatives can submit a report with a photo, details, and location of the missing child. After police verification, the message is automatically distributed via:



In-Car media: Digital screens integrated into the rear side windows of parked Free2move vehicles across major cities.



Retail media: Supermarket displays via partners such as local grocery chains EDEKA, REWE, and retail media networks.



Social media: Automated posts are published on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok



Thanks to geo-intelligence, the alerts appear exactly where they’re most relevant - and the radius expands over time to increase visibility.



The goal of Screen2Save is not only to alert but to activate. With the support of influencers like @starletnova and @daddy.channel, and support from Serviceplan Culture, Mediaplus Germany and TACSY Agency, the launch campaign reached people far beyond traditional channels. The initiative is designed to engage all of society - not just parents - in helping bring missing children home faster.



Results



Reach: Over 137 million impressions across various media channels, including DOOH, social media, TV, print, CTV, and retail media.



Engagement: 1.5 million website views recorded within two weeks of launch.



Media Coverage: Extensive reporting by major and regional news outlets, generating over 21.5 million press contacts.



Effectiveness: The first child, Kimberly, was found safe just four hours after the alert was published.



“Screen2Save isn’t just a campaign - it’s a smart use of media to help save lives,” added Maximilian. “It’s designed to reach over 9.5 million people within just 24 hours, right where it matters most. And it speaks to everyone - not just parents. When a child goes missing, getting the word out fast can make all the difference.”



* Screenery, seatback, MMR Media, DOOHVOLUTION



