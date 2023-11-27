senckađ
This Men's Incontinence Brand Ends the Risky Business of Drips and Dribbles

27/11/2023
84
Share
KIMBERLY-CLARK's Depend brand partners with Elmwood to normalise the difficult topic of male adult bladder leakage

One in two Aussie men aged 45+ experience some form of bladder leakage. With this insight, Kimberly-Clark engaged Elmwood Singapore for a brand campaign that would put DEPEND into the consideration mindset of male consumers.

For over 35 years, DEPEND has been the trusted partner to millions of men and women worldwide in caring for their bladder leakage, enabling them to confidently reconnect with the life they aspire to live and make the most of it. Now, DEPEND is launching an exciting new product - reusable, washable underwear specifically designed for men.

For many, this is a delicate topic, with most often trivialising the issue. Indeed, it usually takes triple the amount of time for men than women to try a product solution to care for their bladder weakening. This latest DEPEND portfolio addition enables men to go about their everyday lives by alleviating their worries about bladder leaks. As such, DEPEND was looking for a brand campaign that would introduce this new product, rejuvenate the brand, and start the conversation on this taboo.

“The DEPEND brief offered a unique challenge,” says Jason Braddy, creative director at Elmwood Singapore. “How do we place the brand into a consideration set for an audience who doesn’t want to talk about the issue and doesn’t really know where to start? Our response was to develop an idea that would be both relatable through humour while building memory structures by celebrating the brand’s distinctive assets.”

Through a deep understanding of Australian and New Zealand cultural nuances, the campaign features a mix of humour and colloquialisms with a nod to an iconic movie that the target audience would be familiar with.

”The consumer is at the centre of our approach,” adds Devki Khosla, senior account director at Elmwood Singapore. “Once we mapped out the motivators and barriers of our target, we combined these messages with best practices across platforms to drive performance and results.”

Leah King, DEPEND brand manager at Kimberly-Clark says, “Together, we have created a brand campaign that will encourage open conversations and help combat the stigma and silence, which are still often associated with discussions around men’s health today.”

The campaign is live on YouTube, BVOD and DEPEND’s social platforms.

