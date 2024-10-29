MSQ and Elmwood Appoint Ambrish Chaudhry as Head of Strategy for Asia

Global next-gen creative, tech and media group, MSQ, along with its multi-award-winning branding and design consultancy, Elmwood, have announced the appointment of seasoned brand strategist Ambrish Chaudhry as head of strategy for Asia. In this role, Ambrish will lead efforts to deepen the strategic offering across brand design, content, and communications, driving growth for the group’s rapidly expanding client base in Asia.

This appointment underscores Elmwood's ongoing commitment to growth and its evolution as a full-service brand and design experience consultancy, equipped to address the complex challenges brands face as they build their growth platforms. Ambrish’s extensive strategic expertise in brand building and his entrepreneurial mindset to leverage Elmwood and MSQ’s next generation technology, data and media capabilities will unlock new growth opportunities for clients across the region.

Ambrish will work closely with the regional leadership team, including Celeste Cheong (managing director, Elmwood Singapore), Andy Edmonds (general manager, MSQ Asia), Angeline Kong (managing director, Elmwood Shanghai) and Susie Hunt (Asia chair, MSQ and Elmwood).

With over 20 years of experience, Ambrish previously served as head of strategy at Design Bridge and Partners and has held senior roles within WPP across consulting, advertising, and market research. During this time, he has spearheaded high-profile branding initiatives across 20 markets and four continents. His work has primarily engaged c-suite stakeholders, delivering impactful projects for globally renowned companies such as CocaCola, Meta, CapitaLand, Reckitt, Infosys, Lazada, Hero FinCorp, Mars, Mondelez, and HSBC, among others.

“Ambrish is the perfect fit to help us strategically strengthen our position in Asia as a full-service brand and experience design consultancy,” said Daniel Binns, CEO of Elmwood. “His appointment, following Susie Hunt’s as chair for Asia, demonstrates our commitment to the region’s growth and our investment in top talent. Together, they will drive impactful solutions and create new growth avenues for our clients.”

Commenting on his new role, Ambrish said, “Elmwood and MSQ are among the most exciting places to be in our industry today. It is a fast-growing group, structurally built for collaboration with an exciting array of specialisms such as branding, generative design, content creation, analytics and insights coming together seamlessly. Strategy has a key role to play in harmonising these capabilities to create tangible impact on businesses. I look forward to pushing the boundaries of this joined-up thinking and be a part of the work that elevates our clients’ brands.”