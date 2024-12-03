Elmwood New York Appoints Marti Rosenberger as Senior Brand Strategist

Leading global design consultancy, Elmwood, announces that it has appointed Marti Rosenberger as senior brand strategist for its fast-growing New York studio. Marti joins Elmwood New York from creative agency Code and Theory, where she advised a raft of leading B2C and B2B clients on their brand strategy, including Diageo, Con Edison and Qualcomm.

“With her rich brand strategy background and her extensive work with major blue-chip companies, Marti has exactly the right skills to help us continue the expansion of our strategy business,” says Emma Godfrey, managing director of Elmwood New York. “Marti has the perfect combination of a doer mentality with an open-minded curiosity to push the boundaries of what branding can do for businesses. We’re so excited to welcome her to the team.”

Marti will work with clients across all sectors for Elmwood New York, including both corporate and consumer companies. Her appointment is the first in a number of hires planned for the New York strategy team in the coming year, as Elmwood looks to respond to rapid growth in North America and as it builds a leading brand strategy service.

“At Elmwood New York, we’re committed to developing the next game-changing strategy offering for brands, challenging outdated methodologies and elevating the strategic impact that we can have on brands,” says Paul Collins, Elmwood New York’s executive director, strategy and innovation. “To deliver on this, we must bring in the best and brightest minds. We’re not just trying to be the same as everyone else, we’re trying to advance what branding means and what it can deliver, and Marti is the ideal choice to help us achieve these goals.”

Marti says there was a long list of qualities that drew her to Elmwood New York. “I was impressed with Elmwood’s well established client relationships and its approach, which speak to the existing strengths and successes of the business,” she says. “But I could also see an openness to grow and take on new ways of working to push its branding capabilities to the next level.”

“The potential for Elmwood to grow in North America is massive,” Marti Rosenberger adds. “I look forward to being part of that growth and helping to pioneer one of the market’s most cutting-edge brand strategy groups.”