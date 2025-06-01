Think HQ Blows Out 15 Birthday Candles

Think HQ has marked 15 years of pioneering positive change. The founder and managing director, Jen Sharpe, set out in 2010 to build a values-based agency, after identifying a gap in the market.

Think HQ’s values, plus its integrated business model, has been behind the non-stop growth of the agency.

Over 15 years of continuous growth -- 15% average year on year for the last five -- Jen has proved the integrated business model is indeed profitable, building Think HQ into a commercially successful agency with a team of more than 100. In the process, Think HQ has become one of the country’s largest Australian-owned and led independent agencies -- and the only one with the capability to create and deliver inclusive communications in any language, in-house.

Jen's business model was instrumental in paving the way for the subsequent shift towards more diverse and inclusive communications. Think HQ has set the inclusivity agenda with a vast body of positive impact-led work driving change across the full spectrum of society from multiculturalism, racism and discrimination to mental health, education, employment, safety, gender diversity, LGBTQIA+ and disability, for clients ranging from charities, foundations and health bodies, to large corporates, brands and government.

The integrated model that has grown over time includes an ISO-accredited strategy and insights team that covers all channels and audiences, plus teams that cover creative, extensive in-house production (including audio and visual studios), PR and activations, tech, multicultural and first nations engagement and an in-house, ISO-accredited languages services team.

The agency walks the diversity talk in its operations as a model inclusive business: B-Corp accredited, an active LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, Think Proud, and a ratified Reconciliation Action Plan. Female owned and led, with Jen juggling the needs of the business and her young family. A diverse team of 100 including 70% women, 37 languages spoken, and 36% identifying as LGBTQIA+.

Jen reflected on the journey she and the agency have been on over the past decade-and-a-half.

“I started Think HQ solo from my kitchen table with little capital, an unwavering ambition to only work on positive change projects, and one client -- Scanlon Foundation, still a client today, 15 years later. We have achieved what I believed was possible back then -- driving positive social change and commercial success through an inclusive business that reflects today’s Australia. I couldn’t be prouder.

“We have built a safe, structurally sound, ethically responsible workplace where people can thrive, all while being profitable and driving positive impact for our clients and the community. And we’re not done yet.

“The business is busy growing its Sydney team and roster of clients to include more values-aligned corporate and consumer clients including CommBank and Lipton. More acquisition talks are also in progress to further expand the service offering and geographical reach of the agency. The bigger we get, the more positive impact we make -- so the focus is on sustainable growth, and there are plenty of opportunities,” Jen explained.

The Think HQ story - 15 years of highlights:

2010

Founder Jen Sharpe launches Think HQ with $5,000 from her kitchen table, winning first client Scanlon Foundation -- still a client in 2025.

2011

First employee and a first small office in South Melbourne.

2012

First big budget client, winning the federal Government Organ and Tissue Authority three year contract.

2013

First work championing women -- Women for Media, pitching female-led business stories to journalists -- and the first of two children for Jen, who goes on to be named Women in Media Entrepreneur of the Year, a Woman Leading Change, Diversity Champion, and Industry Leader of the Year.

2014

A bigger office -- and youth mental health project for Orygen and Professor Patrick McGorry, Australian of the Year in Think HQ’s launch year.

2015

Positive change scope expands, from tackling eating disorders for Butterfly Foundation, to an anti-racism campaign for the Bendigo Council.

2016

More diversity at Think HQ -- first male employee!

2017

Wins and work delivered for large government and government authority clients, including Environmental Protection Authority and Transport Accident Commission -- an enduring client.

2018

Delivers disability employment campaign for Department of Social Services -- another enduring client.

2019

Think HQ universe expands -- acquisition of CultureVerse, and new South Melbourne office in Thistlethwaite St.

2020

Three major contracts lost due to Covid in one week. The business then picks up the Covid in-language work for the Victorian state government. Work that continued until June 2022.

2021

Think HQ establishes First Nations engagement and communications team. The growing business takes over entire Thistlethwaite St building.

2022

Interstate expansion with opening of Sydney office.

2023

Opens Tates Place -- a building custom-made as a dedicated space for collaboration -- next to main office, creating a Think HQ precinct.

2024

Tops 100 staff, becomes B-Corp accredited, acquires Sydney-based cultural communications agency LOUD, and is named Large Agency of the Year.

2025

Launches a paid community traineeship, creating a pathway into the industry for people of all ages, abilities and cultures without qualifications and is named Best PR Employer.

2026 and beyond

The business is busy growing its Sydney team and roster of clients to include more values-aligned corporate and consumer clients including CommBank and Lipton Teas and Infusions (Lipton, Pukka, Bushells).

More acquisition talks are in progress to further expand the service offering and geographical reach of the agency.

