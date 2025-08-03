Think HQ Hires Sarah Wood as Sydney Director

Fully integrated positive change agency Think HQ has appointed Sarah Wood to the role of Sydney director, as the Melbourne-headquartered agency eyes further national growth opportunities to take its rapidly-growing business to the next level.

The appointment reflects Think HQ’s ambition by unlocking the Sydney market to continue the growth trajectory that saw it become one of Australia’s largest Indies following last year’s acquisition of LOUD Communications.

Sarah replaces Sydney's general manager and former LOUD CEO, Lorraine Jokovic, who is stepping down after successfully leading the integration into Think HQ since September 2024.

Sarah will expand Think HQ's integrated capabilities in Sydney, building on a solid foundation of clients that already includes CommBank, Netflix, and Lipton, to deliver strategic planning, production, PR, social, technology, and language services as part of the agency's national growth strategy.

Sarah joins from creative and innovation agency SLIK, where she served four years in senior management roles, rising to managing director. There, she increased revenue by more than 50% by diversifying and growing the client base, while overseeing complex client engagements and award-winning projects.

Prior to that, Sarah spent more than a decade at global experience agency Imagination in senior business director roles across Australia and Asia Pacific. She was responsible for growing and managing Imagination Australia's Telstra business, and led Ford's Asia Pacific and Africa accounts while establishing and managing the agency's Shanghai operations.

Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said, “Sarah is an ideal fit for Think HQ’s growth ambitions and values. She is a dynamic, innovative, smart, strategic and successful creative business leader, with a commitment to diversity and cross-cultural expertise built working across diverse markets.

“We’re excited to have Sarah join us to lead Think HQ into the next stage of our growth out of Sydney and beyond. I want to thank Lorraine for sharing our vision and so smoothly and successfully integrating her team and clients into Think HQ over the past 10 months. Her transition work has given us a strong foundation to drive further growth through Sydney as she hands the baton to Sarah.”

Think HQ Sydney director Sarah Wood said, “Think HQ's unique capability to understand today's Australia, their commitment to positive change and high performing integrated offer is what drew me to this role. I'm passionate about amplifying that impact while driving commercial growth and expanding Think HQ's reach in Sydney.”

Sarah commenced her role at Think HQ’s Sydney office in June.

