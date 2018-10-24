senckađ
news
Creative in association with Gear Seven
The Undead Live Their 'Best Lives' in Halloween Spots from Farmers Insurance

24/10/2018
RPA launches ghoulish new campaign directed by Yonder's Brian Neaman

Agency RPA and Farmers Insurance are introducing some timely undead creatures who talk about making Halloween the time to learn about life insurance options.

Farmers hopes people put aside their apprehension and fears, using Halloween as a fitting occasion to proactively explore the topic of life insurance. The campaign consists of 30, 15 and 6-second videos depicting classic Halloween characters - from a power-walking zombie, to a yoga-practising mummy, to a night-hiking vampire - 'living their best afterlives'. 

The videos will live online in digital placements, along with social content running on Facebook and Instagram. The campaign will run through the end of October, culminating on the spookiest night of the year.

This latest effort, an extension of Farmers’ larger We Know From Experience campaign, builds on the brand’s increasing strategic focus in recent years of finding exciting ways to be included in cultural moments when people are especially engaged. Most recently, Farmers created campaigns around movie award season, seasonal winter games, and a momentous wedding. 

v2.25.1