RPA Promotes Brett Bender to President, Chief Operating Officer

Independent, full-service advertising agency RPA has announced the promotion of long time leader Brett Bender from executive vice president, chief operating officer to president, chief operating officer.

In this expanded role, Brett will continue to oversee agency operations while taking on greater responsibility. He will work closely with CEO Pete Imwalle to continue to drive innovation across departments, deepen client relationships, and shape the future of RPA.

“Brett is a great example of the agency's commitment to respect and results. He is focused on creating impressive results for both clients and the agency and treats everybody with respect and kindness. Brett is the first RPA president to have risen through the ranks, dedicating his entire career to RPA,” said Pete Imwalle, CEO. “This promotion is a natural next step in recognising his contributions and leadership.”

Since joining the agency in 1993, Brett has led major initiatives, including American Honda, ampm, ARCO, Meta, NewDay USA, PBS Kids, TXU Energy, and other accounts. In recent years he has taken on the responsibility of overseeing all agency marketing and new business development efforts.

“RPA has always believed in building for the long term, and I’m proud to continue to lead that charge,” said Brett. “As we look to the future, I’m focused on how we can continue to evolve and stay true to what makes us different: our independence and the production of work that delivers real business results for our clients. All in a culture of respect—respect for our associates, our clients, and their customers.”

