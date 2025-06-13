ampm Delivers Crave-venience to Glendale Students with Food Truck

On Tuesday, June 3, the convenience store, ampm, rolled up to Glendale Community College with its food truck, offering free snacks and drinks to help students unwind during finals week.

ampm's are scattered from San Diego to Seattle and beyond, so Crave-venience is a no-brainer for most. But for some, ampms are not accessible right then and there, so they brought the good stuff right to college campus. With gen z being a key demographic, ampm is here to help make their lives a little more Crave-venient during finals week.

To create a relaxing space for students to decompress from their study sessions, ampm also set up a lounging area with comfy couches and chairs, providing the perfect setting for much needed breaks.

ampm gave away branded t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats and made an appearance at another college campus on June 6.

