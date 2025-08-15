The Skydeck Chicago Encourages You to Write Your Own Story 1,353 Feet in Air

Some attractions thrill. Some inspire. And some, like The Skydeck Chicago, do both. In partnership with creative agency Pinnacle Advertising, The Skydeck has unveiled its newest digital campaign, 'Make Your Own Story' — a visually stunning, emotionally charged experience that repositions the iconic Willis Tower destination as a multi-sensory, immersive adventure in the sky.

Debuting on social media and The Skydeck’s revamped website, the campaign is driven by short-form video, photo carousels, and immersive homepage storytelling—all centered around The Ledge, Skydeck’s awe-inducing glass balconies. Not only does this campaign highlight Skydeck’s vertigo-inducing views, it emphasises the importance of creating memorable experiences… and stories worth telling.

“The Skydeck is more than a view. It’s a feeling,” said Jac Mansour, chief creative officer at Pinnacle. “It’s the moment your kid presses their face against the glass. It’s the laugh you let out when you realise your knees are shaking. We wanted to tell those stories—not just show the building.”

The 'Make Your Own Story' campaign celebrates Skydeck’s full guest journey—from the immersive museum at ground level to a growing array of shops and restaurants, at Willis Tower’s Catalog Food Hall, to ‘The Ledge' - the 103rd floor experience that defies gravity. With a focus on families, tourists, locals, and adventure-seekers alike, the work showcases the unforgettable moments and emotions that coincide with seeing the breathtaking Chicago skyline from such a height. It’s a call to adventure that’s both personal and universal, safe but thrilling, and appeals to all experiences from a family vacation to a romantic date night.

To authentically portray the experience, Pinnacle’s creative team went to extreme lengths—literally. Through a carefully coordinated production effort involving rooftop access and a building maintenance rig, director of photography Collin Breimeier descended the side of the building to capture a one-of-a-kind perspective unique to Willis Tower: the expressions of visitors from underneath The Ledge. These heart-pounding shots, combined with dramatic interior footage, create a cinematic portrayal of Chicago’s highest and most daring experience.

“This isn’t just about great content. This is about sharing the soul of Skydeck,” said Randy Stancik, general manager at Skydeck. “What Pinnacle captured isn’t just what guests see - it’s what they feel. And now they get to relive it. Share it. And make it theirs.”

In tandem with the campaign, The Skydeck’s website underwent a digital transformation, driven by user behavior insights from Hotjar analytics. The new homepage features an enhanced video breaking down 'What The Skydeck Offers,' and a new 'Antenna' feature showcasing the tower’s most iconic details. A Spanish-language toggle was added across mobile and desktop to reach and serve a broader, more inclusive audience.

“Whether you're a Chicago local or a visitor from across the globe, The Skydeck offers a story only you can tell,” said Michael Magnusson, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Advertising. “We’re honoured to help tell that story—with a campaign built to inspire, surprise, and endure.”

So step up. Look down. Lean in. And make your own story—1,353 feet above the city.

