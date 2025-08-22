Stanley Steemer Appoints Andrew Schneider as Head of Marketing

Stanley Steemer, the industry leader in deep whole-home cleaning, has appointed Andrew Schneider as vice president and head of marketing. Andrew joins the company with a bold vision to modernise the brand’s identity and deepen its emotional connection with today’s consumers, and has brought on Havas Chicago as the brand’s new creative agency.

With previous leadership roles at The Wendy’s Company and marketing agency SPACEJUNK, Andrew brings a blend of brand storytelling, creative expertise, and strategic insight to the organisation. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in Stanley Steemer’s evolution from a trusted legacy brand to a modern household essential.

“Andrew’s leadership is already shaping how we connect with our customers,” said Justin Bates, president of Stanley Steemer. “His ability to blend creative innovation with performance marketing is exactly what we need to elevate our brand and continue to lead the industry. We’re excited to welcome Andrew as we bring our signature deep clean to even more homes and neighbourhoods.”

In addition to launching a national search for a creative agency, Andrew has been tasked with reorganising the marketing team and spearheading the development of a unified brand campaign set to debut this fall.

“Stanley Steemer is a brand I’ve long respected for its rich legacy and trusted leadership in the industry,” said Andrew Schneider, newly appointed head of marketing at Stanley Steemer. “I’m excited to join a company with such deep roots and play a role in shaping its next chapter, one focused on building meaningful connections with today’s homeowners.”

Strategic Brand Modernisation and Growth

The selection of Havas Chicago as its new creative agency of record follows a comprehensive national review process demonstrating the company’s commitment to evolving its brand narrative.

Stanley Steemer began the search for a new creative agency in the spring of 2025. “Havas brings bold thinking and shares our belief in the power of a brand to connect with a new generation,” continued Andrew, “Together, we’re building a platform that evolves while staying true to what makes Stanley Steemer a household name. We’re ready to meet customers where they are with creativity and a whole lot of clean.”

Havas will take on creative responsibilities immediately, tasked with developing a more robust, modern creative platform for the brand. The first work is expected to launch in the Fall.

"From our very first meeting with the Stanley Steemer team, it was clear we had the same ambitious goals. It’s not every day you get to transform an icon with such an elite product and existing brand equity,” said Frank Dattalo, chief creative officer at Havas Chicago. “It’s time to reconnect with culture in undeniable ways to drive relevance."

Stanley Steemer retained the services of Joanne Davis Consulting, based in New York, NY, to manage the agency review process.