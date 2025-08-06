VEG Emergency Vet Care Meets Pet Owners with Care and Compassion

An innovative approach to emergency vet care - VEG ER for Pets is launching its first fully integrated advertising campaign created by Yard NYC, that showcases the VEG difference from other veterinary experiences.



VEG selected Yard NYC to lead strategy, creative, and production for a long-term brand idea and 360 launch campaign, following a deep brand immersion with company stakeholders. The work, which rolls out the week of August 4th, is designed to draw attention to what makes VEG different in an increasingly crowded category: true emergency medicine delivered with a radically open, transparent, and human experience - for pets and their people.

”VEG is a Beacon in pet care. It has a strong internal ethos that drives everything it does from how it treats pets and pet-parents, to the benefits and environment it creates for its employees and vets,” explained Ruth Bernstein, CEO of Yard. “We’re also avid pet lovers at the agency, and some employees have first hand experiences using VEG for their own pets, which made the brand a compelling fit for us.”

The campaign spots feature quirky, fun clips of various pets, based on a key insight: pet parents often hesitate to bring their pets to the ER when they notice behaviour changes, because they think the ER will be a time-consuming, unproductive experience. To break down this behaviour, the campaign empathises with pet owners who notice their pet might be 'acting weird-ER,' encouraging them that if they don’t what’s wrong, they can know where to go – 'VEG the kind-ER, bett-ER, ER for pets'. The emphasis on ‘ER’ carries through billboards, social posts and visual branding to establish the connection to the unique emergency service offered by VEG. The campaign creates a comprehensive story that raises awareness, drives consideration, and helps VEG establish its brand in key markets. The campaign rollout will include digital, social, video, out-of-home, and experiential elements, amplified by media strategy and placement from Eden Collective.

Founded by veterinarian Dr. David Bessler and entrepreneur David Glattstein, VEG was born out of a belief that there was something wrong with the ER experience. Too often, pet parents were kept at arm’s length during moments that mattered most. So VEG flipped the model: pets and humans stay together, 24/7. No waiting rooms, no surprise fees, no guessing. Just immediate, empathetic care.



With over 100 locations nationwide and more on the way in 2026, VEG has grown rapidly—but its ethos remains deeply personal and purpose-driven.