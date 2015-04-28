senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

The Rolling Stones & Robots Feature in Radical New CoD: Black Ops 3 Trailer

28/04/2015
80
Share
Ant Farm channels rock classic 'Paint It Black' for action packed new film

The teaser opens and begs the question, “how far are you willing to go?”  With this mysterious narrative we enter into the latest entry for Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.  The newest title in the Black Ops series is the sequel to the two most played Call of Duty games in history.

Ant Farm collaborated with publisher Activision and its award-winning developer Treyarch to produce and create both the teaser trailer and the gameplay reveal trailer for the next blockbuster in the Call of Duty franchise.  

Released on April 9, the teaser trailer takes the viewer on a visual and audial journey through Black Ops history, running into familiar voices and faces harkening back to fan favorite and epic moments in the series.  Ant Farm recreated the original Blacks Ops icons out of data, along with a tease reveal of the latest icon. In addition, numerous easter eggs are wrapped within the body of the teaser, giving the Call of Duty community plenty to decipher as they searched for game clues. 

Ant Farm then returned in culminating fashion with the release of the official Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Gameplay Reveal Trailer, which featured gameplay footage directed in-house at Ant Farm, as the team worked closely with Activision and Treyarch.  

“The fans have come to know and love the Black Ops branch of the Call of Duty franchise and are expecting only the best.  There’s so much to work from in this title through the diverse nature of content in Black Ops 3, that it afforded us with the tools to collaborate and craft an amazing teaser and gameplay reveal that took fans on a journey, then blew them away,” said Ant Farm, Creative Director Ryan Vickers.


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from lbbonline.com
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from
The Job Is Culture Now
Creative Ops
14/08/2025
Curious Kids Club
Deli Kitchen
14/08/2025
Depopamine
Depop
14/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1