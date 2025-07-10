TrinityP3 Launches Free ‘BetterPitch’ Tool to Assess Pitch Readiness

Pitch consultancy TrinityP3 has launched BetterPitch, a new framework designed to help marketers run faster, smarter, and more effective agency reviews.

The BetterPitch initiative comprises a free suite of tools to support marketers in assessing agency relationships and preparing to take their account to market, including; the BetterPitch checklist, to determine if a pitch is necessary; the Ad Cost Checker, to benchmark agency costs; and the Pitch Cost Checker, to estimate the financial and time commitments involved in the pitch process.

TrinityP3 global CEO Darren Woolley told LBB the initiative is based on the findings of the consultancy’s State of the Pitch survey, which invites agencies to share their pitching experiences and insights.

“This has come straight out of State of the Pitch,” Darren said. “We've been doing that for three years, and we've just started the next round of research now.”

The launch of BetterPitch coincides with the opening of TrinityP3’s annual State of the Pitch survey, now in its third year. With most pitches being run by marketers, BetterPitch aims to equip them with the tools to ensure their process is “fast, fit, focused, flexible, and fun.”

“Why did we forget that part of the creative process is to have fun? If there's not an element of fun and it’s all administrative, then that’s quite a heavy transactional load on setting up the right relationship,” Darren said.

“10 years ago, people enjoyed pitches. Now it just feels like such a burden that there's no fun left. It's not making agencies do lots and lots of work, it's actually making it a more interesting process, not more laborious.

“When we talk to marketers about why they don't use pitch consultants, they think they should be running pitches themselves, and they don't have the budget to do it.

“I've had a marketer come to us and say, ‘we want you to run our pitch’ only to hear from the CEO, ‘isn't that something you can do? Why are you getting a consultant in to do that?’ It’s a damned if you do, damned if you don't, situation.”

Australian marketers and procurement teams scored 2.99 out of a possible 5 in the most recent State of the Pitch report, dropping from 3.13 the previous year, with the drop reflecting growing frustrations over unpaid work and economic pressures associated with pitching.

The State of the Pitch report has since been launched in Canadian and American markets, finding “very similar results to Australia.”

“One of the biggest challenges for agencies is the resource drain associated with pitching. These tools allow marketers to better understand the burden they may be placing on agencies, and how to design a more efficient process.”

TrinityP3 will also offer a free one-hour consultation for marketers seeking guidance.

In launching its annual The State of Pitch survey Darren noted TrinityP3’s 2026 survey will be open from now until December 31st. Agencies are asked to share their feedback regularly over the reporting period.

“Now that The State of Pitch is firmly established in Australia, we would love to continue growing the pool of agencies and hopefully get more agencies giving us their anonymous feedback on what’s working and what isn’t when pitching,” Darren said.

To download the full 2025 TrinityP3 State of the Pitch report, go to the TrinityP3 website.

