The Quarry’s Owen Oppenheimer Cuts Wonderfully Shot Premier Inn Ad

02/09/2015
Editor lends his hand to new campaign from RKCR/Y&R and HLA's Simon Ratigan

Editor Owen Oppenheimer and Director Simon Ratigan’s latest collaboration has Premier Inn sewn up in an altogether different light with a series of beautiful day-breaking scenes shot right across the UK. 

“Simon's obviously got a fantastic photographer's eye, but he's also forensic in the edit. His unique way of working is a mixture of being completely organic, absolutely open to chance and accident, whilst having an incredible eye for detail” comments Owen.

“Originally the crew had shot from a room at the top of the Shard, but that particular morning had been overcast and the footage of London just didn’t feel iconic enough. So why not shoot the sun rising behind The Shard itself. From a helicopter! Now that’s commitment to a film and gave me some great scale to edit with” finishes Owen.

With Lenny’s hipster makeover and crafted traveller appeal coupled with Katie Melua's cover of Wonderful Life this film may have Premier Inns nationwide featured in the next Forbes Travel Guide.


Credits
