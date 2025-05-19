The One Club Announces The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings

Based on point totals for wins last week at The One Show 2025, FCB New York has been named the world’s top agency in The One Show Global Creative Rankings for the second year in a row.



FCB New York achieved this year’s Global Agency of the Year honors with the two highest-ranked entries this year: “Spreadbeats” for Spotify and “Lap of Legends” for AB InBev - Michelob ULTRA.



Overall, the agency was awarded Best of Show (for “Spreadbeats”), five Best of Discipline awards, one Penta Pencil, 35 Golds, 18 Silver, nine Bronze, 23 Merits in The One Show 2025.



For the third year in a row, Danilo Boer, global creative partner at FCB Global, was named Creative of the Year.



Klick Health Toronto is the world’s top-ranked independent agency, taking home one Best of Discipline (in Pharma for “Voice 2 Diabetes” on behalf of KVI Brave Fund), four Gold Pencils, seven Silver, 16 Bronze, and 22 Merits overall this year.



Highlights of The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings are as follows (click the category links to view the full list for each):

Agency Rankings



1. FCB New York

2. Area 23 New York

3. Klick Health Toronto

4. Serviceplan Germany Munich

5. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

6. McCann London

7. DAVID Madrid (tie)

7. Energy BBDO Chicago (tie)

9. DM9 São Paulo

10. Ogilvy Singapore

Independent Agency Rankings



1. Klick Health Toronto

2. Serviceplan Germany Munich

3. Wieden+Kennedy Portland

4. Special US Los Angeles

5. Apoyo Comunicación Peru Lima (tie)

5. LLYC Lima (tie)

Design Firm Rankings



1. W Conran Design Boulogne-Billancourt

2. COLLINS New York (tie)

2. Landor Milan (tie)

Brand-Side Agency Rankings



1. Apple Cupertino

2. Squarespace New York

3. Verizon New York

Brand Rankings



1. Spotify

2. Apple

3. Michelob ULTRA

Brand Parent Company Rankings



1. AB InBev

2. Apple

3. Unilever

Non-Profit Client Rankings



1. Change the Ref

2. UN Women

3. Asuniwa Association/Think Name Project

Production Company Rankings



1. Bro Cinema Lisbon

2. O Positive Los Angeles (tie)

2. Smuggler Los Angeles/London (tie)

Music & Sound Company Rankings



1. DaHouse Audio Los Angeles

2. Agosto Music & Sound Craft Lima

3. Citizen Music Los Angeles

Agency Network Rankings



1. FCB Global

2. Ogilvy Group

3. BBDO Worldwide

Independent Agency Network Rankings



1. Serviceplan Group

2. Klick Health

3. Wieden+Kennedy

Agency Holding Company Rankings



1. Interpublic Group

2. WPP

3. Omnicom Group

Highest Ranked Work



1. “Spreadbeats” by FCB New York for Spotify

2. “Lap of Legends” by FCB New York for AB InBev - Michelob ULTRA

3. “Sightwalks” by Circus Grey Peru Lima with Apoyo Comunicación Peru Lima, LLYC Lima and DINAMO Lima for UNACEM - Cemento Sol

Country Rankings



1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Brazil

4. Canada

5. Germany

Global Region Rankings



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

The One Show 2025 Regional Agencies of the Year are as follows (click the region to view the full list).



Asia Pacific Agency of the Year: Ogilvy Singapore

Europe Agency of the Year:Serviceplan Germany Munich

Latin America Agency of the Year: DM9 São Paulo

Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year:Impact BBDO Dubai

North America Agency of the Year:FCB New York

Using dropdown menus,The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Brand Parent Company, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Agency Network, Agency Holding Company, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives.

Rankings can be viewed globally, and also by region and country.



The One Show 2025 Global Creative Rankings methodology



Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on One Show Pencils, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Pencil 45 points, Silver 21, Bronze 9, Merit 3, Fusion Pencil 90, CMO Pencil 90, SDG Pencil 90, Green Pencil 90, Penta Pencil 150, Best of Discipline 90, Best of Non-Profit 90, and Best of Show 135.



In order to receive points for the agency rankings, an agency must be credited under the Primary Agency listing on the specific award win, and must be credited under one of these credit types: Agency, Digital Agency, Media Agency, or PR/Marketing Agency. When multiple agencies meet the above requirements on the same award win, the points for that win are divided equally among those agencies.



If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline or in multiple disciplines, the points for all awards and wins are counted towards the rankings.



A total of 19,860 pieces from 62 countries were entered into The One Show 2025, and winners were announced last week during Creative Week in New York. This year’s esteemed One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 55 countries with 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silvers, 270 Bronze, and 1,027 Merits.



The showcase of all One Show 2025 Pencil and Merit winners can be viewed here, and a dynamic online list of the winners can be viewed here.