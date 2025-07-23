Top Creatives in APAC Named to ONE Asia 2025 Jury

Leading creatives and marketers in 12 countries and regions from throughout APAC have been selected to serve on jury for the 2025 ONE Asia Creative Awards, part of The One Club for Creativity.



Celebrating the best and boldest creative work from across APAC, ONE Asia has quickly become recognised for utilising the same rigorous judging process as The One Club’s prestigious global One Show and ADC Annual Awards, and assembling esteemed juries to provide prestige and honour to winning creatives, designers, and innovators.



Along with having many of the region’s most recognised senior-level leaders, the ONE Asia jury also includes unique perspectives of brand marketers, directors, and the next generation of creative talent in the region.



Confirmed ONE Asia 2025 jury members to date are as follows:



Australia



- Matty Burton, group CCO AA/NZ, DDB, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne

- Paul Gregson, creative director, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney

China



- Mo Chen, ECD, TBWA\Shanghai

- Fan Ng, CCO, BlueFocus, Shanghai

- Tammy Sheu, founder, CEO, Banana Balloon, Shanghai

India



- Rahul Mathew, CCO, executive director, DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai

- Sambit Mohanty, EVP, creative head, McCann Worldgroup, Bangalore

- Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO, joint managing director, Havas Creative India, Mumbai

Japan



- Shun Akeda, creative director, Amazon Japan, Tokyo

- Yasushi Arikawa, CCO, VML Ogilvy Japan, Tokyo

- Justina Zun-Zun Chang, global integrated art director, Hakuhodo, Tokyo

- Mayu Lida, copywriter, Dentsu, Tokyo

- Toshihiko Tanabe, creative director, co-founder, Tsuzuku Tokyo

New Zealand



- Hadleigh Sinclair, group creative director, Colenso BBDO, Auckland

South Korea



- Woori Bam, ECD, StudioK110, Seoul

- Wonhee Jeong, creative strategist, Innored, Seoul

- Nari Moon, creative director, INNOCEAN, Seoul

- Joonho Won, senior manager of technology PR, Hyundai Motor Company, Seoul

Singapore



- Belinda Green, chief strategy officer, Publicis Groupe, Singapore

- Pat Law, CCO, GOODSTUPH Singapore

- Rajesh Mahtani, chief business development officer, Publicis Groupe, Singapore

Malaysia



- Graham Drew, CCO, Grey, Kuala Lumpur

- Emir Shafri, CCO, Publicis Groupe, Kuala Lumpur

Philippines



- Abigail Aquino, CCO, MullenLowe TREYNA, Makati

- Joe Dy, CCO, VML Manila

Taiwan



- Giant Kung, CCO, writer, Ogilvy Taipei

Thailand



- Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, director, founder, Factory01, Bangkok

- Valunch (Hunter) Charoensombut-Amorn, partner, head of creative, B&B, Bangkok

- Ranus Srirungruangdeja, head of marketing, Netflix Thailand, Bangkok

- Phannika Vongsayan, group CEO, TBWA\Thailand, Bangkok

Vietnam



- Livio Grossi, group ECD, Dentsu Creative Vietnam / Dentsu Redder, Ho Chi Minh City

A hallmark of ONE Asia is its partnership with the creative community in a different APAC country each year. In-person ONE Asia 2025 judging will take place in Seoul in October, following similar gatherings the past two years in Manila and Shanghai.



By rotating the judging location each year, ONE Asia aims to showcase and appreciate the unique cultural contributions of each APAC country, highlight the exceptional work being done there, and strengthen the bonds within the local creative community.



“At ONE Asia, we believe diversity means bringing together a rich mix of perspectives, across generations, disciplines, and ways of thinking,” said Season Zhou, APAC director, growth and partnerships for The One Club for Creativity. “This approach not only strengthens our jury, but also aligns with our vision of building a creative community that truly reflects the richness of our region’s creative landscape.”



Entries to the ONE Asia 2025 can be submitted now, with entry fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline July 28th, 2025, extended deadline August 25th, 2025, and final deadline September 12th, 2025. Finalists revealed in the Fall and winners announced in December 2025.



New for ONE Asia 2025



Notable updates for ONE Asia 2025 include new disciplines for Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence, Media, and OOH, Print & Digital Craft, the return of the Cultural Impact discipline, and changes to existing disciplines including Creative Effectiveness, Gaming, and Use of Humour/Use of Drama.



This year also represents the launch of ONE Asia Marketer of the Year honours. This special award will celebrate a top marketing executive or a top marketing team whose leadership has powered exceptional creative work. Marketer of the Year is non-enterable, and will be awarded to the key marketer or marketing team behind the most awarded work in ONE Asia 2025.



ONE Asia winners have their points recognized in the annual Campaign Brief Asia Rankings, as well as in the ONE Asia Creative Rankings and The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings.



As part of this year’s partnership with South Korea, branding for the ONE Asia 2025 call for entries was created by StudioK110 based in Seoul. Inspired by the bold and spicy world of Korean cuisine, the agency developed the 'Can You Handle the Heat?' campaign.

For more information and to enter, please visit ONE Asia Creative Awards.