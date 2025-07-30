Inner Dynamics of In-House Creative Explored at 2025 BRAND-SIDE Conference

The unique opportunities and challenges faced by in-house teams is the focus of The One Club for Creativity’s upcoming BRAND-SIDE 2025 conference, taking place September 24-25 at the Hyatt Centric in downtown Nashville.



The two-day conference features sessions for both experienced in-house creative leaders and those new to working at a brand. The one-of-a-kind experience will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the tactics and cultures of the teams that build, maintain, and grow a brand’s presence in the market.



Among the confirmed speakers to date at this year’s BRAND-SIDE are:



- Ricardo Aspiazu, SVP, creative and brand design, Verizon

- Roger Sho Gehrmann, VP of integrated partnerships, MassiveMusic

- Andy Pearson, VP creative, Liquid Death

- Jo Shoesmith, VP, global CCO, Amazon

- Cat van der Werff, executive creative director, Canva

- Xanthe Wells, VP, global creative, Pinterest

Sessions will cover topics such as how to establish a strong in-house creative culture, connecting creativity to business impact, and more. The overarching focus of the conference is on inspiration, connections, and practical applications to improve in-house creative teams and their output.



Registration for BRAND-SIDE 2025 is now open; The One Club members receive a $200 discount.