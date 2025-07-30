senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Inner Dynamics of In-House Creative Explored at 2025 BRAND-SIDE Conference

30/07/2025
9
Share
The two-day conference specifically for both in-house creative leaders and those new to working at a brand

The unique opportunities and challenges faced by in-house teams is the focus of The One Club for Creativity’s upcoming BRAND-SIDE 2025 conference, taking place September 24-25 at the Hyatt Centric in downtown Nashville.

The two-day conference features sessions for both experienced in-house creative leaders and those new to working at a brand.  The one-of-a-kind experience will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the tactics and cultures of the teams that build, maintain, and grow a brand’s presence in the market.

Among the confirmed speakers to date at this year’s BRAND-SIDE are:

- Ricardo Aspiazu, SVP, creative and brand design, Verizon

- Roger Sho Gehrmann, VP of integrated partnerships, MassiveMusic

- Andy Pearson, VP creative, Liquid Death

- Jo Shoesmith, VP, global CCO, Amazon

- Cat van der Werff, executive creative director, Canva

- Xanthe Wells, VP, global creative, Pinterest

Sessions will cover topics such as how to establish a strong in-house creative culture, connecting creativity to business impact, and more.  The overarching focus of the conference is on inspiration, connections, and practical applications to improve in-house creative teams and their output.  

Registration for BRAND-SIDE 2025 is now open; The One Club members receive a $200 discount.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The One Club for Creativity
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The One Club for Creativity
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1