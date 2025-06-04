The General Store Continues Hiring Momentum, Hiring ACD and GAD

Following a strong run of new business wins and ongoing growth, The General Store has bolstered its team with the appointment of Tristan Cornelius as associate creative director and Sara Stevenson as group account director.

Tristan joins to partner with fellow ACD Chris Ching, adding further depth to the agency’s senior creative leadership. He brings extensive experience across major Australian and global brands, with a passion for expansive, cross-disciplinary creativity. With a background in integrated campaigns and breakthrough digital work, Tristan is particularly excited by the opportunity to collaborate with The General Store’s in-house Architecture and Interiors practice.

“Tristan is an incredible thinker, craftsperson, and mentor," said Sharon Edmondston, executive creative director.

"His passion for ideas and design is infectious, and he is quite simply an incredible asset to the team. Tristan’s energy, leadership and collaborative approach make him a natural fit for The General Store."

Also joining the agency’s expanding leadership team is Sara Stevenson as group account director. Sara brings a wealth of experience from a career spanning global and local brands, including Volkswagen, Menulog, Coca-Cola, Westpac, Coopers, and Activision Blizzard. Known for her ability to lead high-performing, multidisciplinary teams, Sara has delivered integrated campaigns that span brand, digital, social, and media.

“Sara’s reputation precedes her, and I am so excited to be working with her again!" said Sophie Lander, managing director. "She’s a powerhouse when it comes to understanding client businesses and delivering work that moves the needle.

“Her experience across iconic brands and her ability to unite teams around a shared vision make her the perfect fit for The General Store as we continue to grow and push creative boundaries. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.

“We are so excited to welcome Tristan and Sara to the team. This is a great new chapter for our business, and we can’t wait to see what they will bring to our team."

Both appointments signal a continued phase of momentum for The General Store, as they scale their offering across strategy, brand, advertising and architecture to create holistic brands.

