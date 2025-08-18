The General Store Acquires Cognition Research

In a play to tighten the link between customer behaviour and total brand creativity, The General Store has added Cognition Research to the group. Led by insights specialist Bill Morgan, Cognition bolsters the agency’s capacity to translate research into creative, commercial, and cultural outcomes for brands.

“We have a long working history with Cognition on clients like BCF, Supercheap Auto, Michael Hill, BWS and Freedom Furniture, so it feels like a very seamless integration” said Matt Newell, partner and CEO at The General Store.

“We operate a very multi-disciplinary business spanning strategy, advertising, brand design and architecture. Adding the research and insights discipline is not just a natural extension to our offer, it also enhances the work the other disciplines do. It’s an easy win.”

Cognition Research will continue to operate independently as part of The General Store Group. And Cognition clients will have the benefits of a deeper bench of research and strategic resources.

For Bill, the shift is about the opportunity to work closely with the team at The General Store. "To influence what people do, you have to deeply understand what they think and feel," he said.

"The General Store knows how to translate that understanding into real-world impact, across every brand touchpoint. There is no other company that combines advertising, brand design and architecture. That’s what makes this partnership so exciting."

The move deepens The General Store’s commitment to expansive creativity underpinned by insight-led thinking, a combination the business says will help brands stay ahead in a market where customer expectations are in a constant state of flux.

